Sauce Vs Marinade: What's The Difference?

A liquid component adds depth to food, which is why you'll almost always see fine dining restaurants serve meat and vegetables with some sort of purée, chimichurri, or gravy. There's a reason Gordon Ramsay was stressed trying to locate the lamb sauce in an episode of Fox's "Hell's Kitchen" — a good liquid brings a dish together. It prevents food from drying out and infuses flavor. As a fundamental part of cooking, chefs should know their way around a sauce and marinade. It starts with knowing the difference between them.

There's a blurry line between what ingredients make up a marinade and sauce, so it's best to define each by their function. A marinade is a liquid that covers meat, fruit, or vegetables before cooking, while a sauce is a liquid or semi-liquid added to food during or after cooking. A sauce can simmer with food, be served alongside it, or be poured on top.

When understanding the difference of these components, it helps to know what really happens when you marinate food. A marinade uses oil, seasonings, and an acidic ingredient like lemon or vinegar to tenderize and infuse flavor into food before it hits the pan. The oil coats your dish evenly with flavor and helps with browning, while the acidity tenderizes it.