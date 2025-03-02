Take Fresh Mozzarella Up A Notch With A Zesty Marinade

When marinating cheeses, feta is born for (and born in) a marinade, so much so that leftover feta brine is great to save for super flavorful tofu. And marinated goat cheese is a must-have on your next cheese board. But when considering marinated cheese for your next amazing spread, don't forget the mozzarella. Low fat, hardened mozzarella works beautifully with a marinade because its texture and low-salt content will take on the flavor of any marinade — oil, herbs, and spices. But you don't have to have a firm mozz for your next marinade. Fresh mozzarella works beautifully too, and has some added benefits.

When we talk about "regular" or firm mozzarella, it's really just fresh mozzarella that has been aged longer and has more bacterial culture added. This is why firm or aged mozzarella melts better on a pizza — it has a lower moisture content. But while fresh mozzarella may turn soupy or runny when melted, it can take on more flavor when kept cold in a marinade. The thin membrane of fresh mozzarella in balls or the less-solid flesh of sliced fresh mozzarella, while saltier than firm, allows flavors to penetrate and intermingle with the salty, milky goodness of the cheese. The result is a solidarity of flavors that's less coated with herbs and spices and more a fully-realized new cheese.