Save Your Leftover Feta Brine For The Most Flavorful Tofu
When you open a fresh container of feta cheese, your first instinct is probably to dump out the brine, rinse off the cheese, and go to town making a scrumptious Greek salad or adding some pizzaz to a simple sheet pan meal. And tempting as it might be to toss the tangy, salty liquid, you'll missing out on a great opportunity to create culinary magic by saving it to flavor your next tofu dish. If you keep feta on hand, you're likely storing it in the brine to keep it fresh and delicious, so next time you want to whip up a delicious tofu dish, grab that brine and get to work.
Tofu is a high-protein food made from soybeans. It's one of the most versatile foods, thanks to its blandness and the variety of ways you can prepare it. While the term "blandness" may not sound like a good thing, in this case it means that tofu will absorb the flavors of whatever sauces and spices you cook it in. The porous structure of tofu lends beautifully to allowing flavor to seep in and disperse throughout the pieces as you cook them, whether you are sauteing them, grilling them, or baking them.
Achieving perfection with brined tofu is easy
Soaking tofu in a salty brine has become a popular method for prepping this vegetarian staple and the results are undeniable. When applied to the surface before cooking, salt pulls out the moisture from the skin of the tofu which helps bring about the crispiness that foodies crave. Golden on the outside and creamy on the inside equals mouthwatering goodness.
To achieve the crispiest results, cut the tofu into pieces to expose more surface area and soak them in feta brine for 10 to 15 minutes. Then, simply let them rest on a paper towel to dry thoroughly, then saute them until you have a beautiful golden color, turning as needed to give each side the attention it deserves. Once you've achieved crispy perfection with your tofu, you can get creative with how you serve it. Drizzle it with a delicate sauce, serve it with some fluffy steamed rice, or with a delicious bowl of stir-fried vegetables. Simply let your taste buds lead the way.