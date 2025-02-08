Save Your Leftover Feta Brine For The Most Flavorful Tofu

When you open a fresh container of feta cheese, your first instinct is probably to dump out the brine, rinse off the cheese, and go to town making a scrumptious Greek salad or adding some pizzaz to a simple sheet pan meal. And tempting as it might be to toss the tangy, salty liquid, you'll missing out on a great opportunity to create culinary magic by saving it to flavor your next tofu dish. If you keep feta on hand, you're likely storing it in the brine to keep it fresh and delicious, so next time you want to whip up a delicious tofu dish, grab that brine and get to work.

Tofu is a high-protein food made from soybeans. It's one of the most versatile foods, thanks to its blandness and the variety of ways you can prepare it. While the term "blandness" may not sound like a good thing, in this case it means that tofu will absorb the flavors of whatever sauces and spices you cook it in. The porous structure of tofu lends beautifully to allowing flavor to seep in and disperse throughout the pieces as you cook them, whether you are sauteing them, grilling them, or baking them.