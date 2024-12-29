Why It Pays To Track Costco Prices After Your Purchase

There are probably some things you didn't know about Costco's return policy. For example, did you know that you can return a whole cake to Costco for a refund? Besides its generous return policy, Costco offers another lesser-known benefit for its members: the price adjustment policy.

According to Costco's website, "Purchases that reduce in price within 30 days of the date of purchase are eligible for a price adjustment." In other words, if you notice the price has dropped at the store or online, Costco will give you a refund for the difference. Bear in mind that this is different than price matching — Costco does not offer a price adjustment if you find the item for less at a different store.

For in-store purchases, all you need to do is bring your receipt and membership card to the Costco return desk at the warehouse where you bought the item. According to some experienced Costco price adjusters on Reddit, the majority of the time a digital receipt is fine and you also don't need to bring in the item. While a simple process, there is one caveat when it comes to the price adjustment policy that has to do with whether you purchased the item online or in the store.