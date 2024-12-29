Why It Pays To Track Costco Prices After Your Purchase
There are probably some things you didn't know about Costco's return policy. For example, did you know that you can return a whole cake to Costco for a refund? Besides its generous return policy, Costco offers another lesser-known benefit for its members: the price adjustment policy.
According to Costco's website, "Purchases that reduce in price within 30 days of the date of purchase are eligible for a price adjustment." In other words, if you notice the price has dropped at the store or online, Costco will give you a refund for the difference. Bear in mind that this is different than price matching — Costco does not offer a price adjustment if you find the item for less at a different store.
For in-store purchases, all you need to do is bring your receipt and membership card to the Costco return desk at the warehouse where you bought the item. According to some experienced Costco price adjusters on Reddit, the majority of the time a digital receipt is fine and you also don't need to bring in the item. While a simple process, there is one caveat when it comes to the price adjustment policy that has to do with whether you purchased the item online or in the store.
Online vs. in-store purchases
In case you weren't aware, Costco warehouse prices (prices in the store) are often different than prices online (it pays to shop in-store since prices are typically lower). When it comes to Costco's price adjustment policy, bear in mind that if you purchased an item online through Costco.com, you cannot request an adjustment for the warehouse price. One reason for this is because online purchases cost more due to shipping and handling fees.
If you do buy an item online and notice the online price has dropped within 30 days of purchase, it is super easy to request a price adjustment via an online form (you'll have to sign in first). After submitting the form, if approved, the credit is applied to your original payment method within 5 to 10 business days. You can also request an adjustment via the virtual chat on the Costco app.
Costco's return policy and price adjustment policy is liberal, but it does have its limits, and may even end memberships over excessive returns. While there is no hard rule on limiting price adjustments, Costco's policy does state on its website, "We reserve the right to deny price adjustments at our sole discretion."