What To Know About Burger King's Candied Bacon Whopper

Despite already having about as many types of the Whopper as there are days of the week, Burger King added another variation of its signature burger to the menu at the start of 2024. For a limited time, the fast food chain offered the Candied Bacon Whopper. It took on the classic formula of the original burger, complete with the usual flame-grilled beef patty, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions (though crispy this time), but it was the incorporation of a few new key ingredients that elevated it to stand out among the rest. One of those would be the titular brown sugar candied bacon strips, along with a layer of some bacon jam, both of which brought in a sweet, caramelized flavor. To offset the sweetness was garlic aioli, a savory sauce that Burger King hasn't maintained in any of its permanent American menu items.

The price point of this burger varied by location, with some coming in at about $7 while others came in at over $10. Despite Burger King's reputation as one of the absolute cheapest places for fast food in the United States, it's worth noting that the latter end of this price range falls in line with the other, more elevated Whoppers. Equally important is that it's still certainly a big jump from the chain's popularly inexpensive offerings, such as the $5 bundles and simple hamburgers. That, in addition to the public's reaction to the limited-edition burger's taste, will likely all play a part in whether we can anticipate the return of the Candied Bacon Whopper to the menu in the future.