What To Know About Burger King's Candied Bacon Whopper
Despite already having about as many types of the Whopper as there are days of the week, Burger King added another variation of its signature burger to the menu at the start of 2024. For a limited time, the fast food chain offered the Candied Bacon Whopper. It took on the classic formula of the original burger, complete with the usual flame-grilled beef patty, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions (though crispy this time), but it was the incorporation of a few new key ingredients that elevated it to stand out among the rest. One of those would be the titular brown sugar candied bacon strips, along with a layer of some bacon jam, both of which brought in a sweet, caramelized flavor. To offset the sweetness was garlic aioli, a savory sauce that Burger King hasn't maintained in any of its permanent American menu items.
The price point of this burger varied by location, with some coming in at about $7 while others came in at over $10. Despite Burger King's reputation as one of the absolute cheapest places for fast food in the United States, it's worth noting that the latter end of this price range falls in line with the other, more elevated Whoppers. Equally important is that it's still certainly a big jump from the chain's popularly inexpensive offerings, such as the $5 bundles and simple hamburgers. That, in addition to the public's reaction to the limited-edition burger's taste, will likely all play a part in whether we can anticipate the return of the Candied Bacon Whopper to the menu in the future.
How customers felt about the menu's new addition
Burger King has found success in some areas. Take, for example, its reliable standing among the vast world of fast food breakfast sandwiches. Still, the joint has also had its losses, like when it tried (and failed) to bring burritos into the mix. The Candied Bacon Whopper seems to have fallen somewhere toward the middle of this spectrum, though leaning toward the more favorable end. It didn't have the same poor circumstances surrounding its release as the burritos did. The public also had more mixed opinions toward the newly released Whopper, either thoroughly enjoying it or being indifferent altogether.
For starters, the burger didn't exactly wow everyone with its appearance. The bottom bun looked consistently soggy — and thin as a matter of fact — as people shared videos of themselves holding the floppy layer up while taste-testing the sandwich. Its flavor was slightly better off, with some claiming it's better than what could be expected from a fast food joint. Still, the combination of the experimental ingredients' tastes was simultaneously enough to throw customers off, too. Then there were those who absolutely loved the burger and were devastated at its removal from the selection. One user on Reddit said in an online thread that they "thoroughly enjoyed the hell out of it [and] sadly could have easily eaten a second" if it weren't for the high calorie count and expensive price for what they claimed is only a small amount of bacon. With generally wishy-washy reviews and a handful of overtly positive ones, only time will tell if the Candied Bacon Whopper will make a return.