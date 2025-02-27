4 Clever Ways To Use Leftover Cotija Cheese Or Queso Fresco Before It Goes Bad

Let's face it — leftovers can be a pain. You went all-out for a specific dish, shopping through an extensive list to make a faithful recipe reproduction. Yet, the package proportions didn't perfectly align, and there's still product leftover; some cotija cheese or queso fresco, perhaps. Both staples of Mexican cuisine, you likely picked up these crumbly white cheeses for enchiladas or a stew topping. But now the dish is done, and you need ways to use the remnants.

Well, no need to stress; both pack in a delicious leftover potential. Although visually similar, note there are nuanced flavor differences between cotija cheese and queso fresco, so keep a tab on which is which. It's especially important to keep in mind that cotija is aged, which means it'll store for longer than queso fresco in the fridge. However, they are similar enough for frequent substitution; you can use them interchangeably in many recipes. So select your leftover applications stress-free, and enjoy the rest of your cheese.