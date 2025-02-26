Does Arby's Really Sell Roast Beef By The Pound?
Most people know by now that Arby's is known for its meats — particularly its sliced roast beef. Founded in Ohio in 1964, the fast food chain's original slogan displayed on a ten-gallon hat sign was "Arby's Roast Beef Sandwich is Delicious," an assertion it has committed to upholding over the years. If you simply can't get enough of their roast beef and/or you have a group to feed, you'll be happy to know you can purchase Arby's roast beef by the pound at select locations. Among other surprising facts about Arby's roast beef, the fast food chain sells its famous sliced, slow-roasted meat in bulk via its catering menu for $12 per pound.
The roast beef comes hot and marinated in Arby's au jus, serving 4 to 6 people per pound. Note that there is a 5-pound minimum per purchase, so it's best reserved for larger group events. Customers can purchase the roast beef alone or opt for the bundle that includes sesame or slider buns. Fans can purchase five pounds of roast beef and two dozen sesame buns for $68 or five pounds of sliced beef and four dozen slider buns for $74. The catering menu also offers sub sandwiches, chicken tenders, deli platters, and individual boxed meals.
What locations offer catering and is it a good deal?
To order your Arby's roast beef by the pound, simply fill out a catering request via their website. Pick-up and payment are completed at the restaurant location selected on the order form, but to buy Arby's roast beef by the pound, you'll have to live in or visit America's Heartland. Arby's offers catering at locations owned by DRM, Inc., which includes restaurants in seven Midwest states: Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Missouri, and South Dakota. Not all locations in these states offer catering, but there are several listed for each state, besides Missouri and Minnesota, which have only one or two restaurants with catering.
$12 per pound might sound pricey, but it's fairly close to the cost of sliced roast beef at grocery stores in the Midwest. For comparison, Pick 'n Save, a Wisconsin grocery store chain, offers Private Selection Angus Top Round Deli Roast Beef for $14.99 per pound, while pre-packaged Hillshire Farm is $4.99 for 7 ounces or $11.38 per pound. For another comparison, Sam's Club in Iowa sells pre-packaged Member's Mark Seasoned Angus Roast Beef for $11.52 per pound. All in all, you can save a few cents per pound by buying pre-packaged versions at the grocery store, but you'll have to make your own au jus.
Unfortunately, you can't buy Arby's roast beef at the supermarket, but there are other Arby's menu items you can buy at the grocery store, including Arby's two different types of fries. You can even have a bag of Arby's Seasoned Curly Fries or their famous Arby's Sauce and Horsey Sauce delivered by Amazon right to your doorstep.