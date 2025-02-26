Does Arby's Really Sell Roast Beef By The Pound?

Most people know by now that Arby's is known for its meats — particularly its sliced roast beef. Founded in Ohio in 1964, the fast food chain's original slogan displayed on a ten-gallon hat sign was "Arby's Roast Beef Sandwich is Delicious," an assertion it has committed to upholding over the years. If you simply can't get enough of their roast beef and/or you have a group to feed, you'll be happy to know you can purchase Arby's roast beef by the pound at select locations. Among other surprising facts about Arby's roast beef, the fast food chain sells its famous sliced, slow-roasted meat in bulk via its catering menu for $12 per pound.

The roast beef comes hot and marinated in Arby's au jus, serving 4 to 6 people per pound. Note that there is a 5-pound minimum per purchase, so it's best reserved for larger group events. Customers can purchase the roast beef alone or opt for the bundle that includes sesame or slider buns. Fans can purchase five pounds of roast beef and two dozen sesame buns for $68 or five pounds of sliced beef and four dozen slider buns for $74. The catering menu also offers sub sandwiches, chicken tenders, deli platters, and individual boxed meals.