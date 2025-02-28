Can You Microwave Fast Food Wrappers?

Let's face it: when grabbing a mid-day meal at the closest McDonald's or Wendy's, you don't always have time to finish your food before the end of your lunch break. Whether you're attempting to save extra fast food chicken sandwiches or a measly half-serving of fries, finding the most reliable and convenient way to reheat your precious leftovers is essential. More often than not, you'll look to your microwave to get the job done. However, before you grab the extras from your fridge and pop them in this convenient appliance, you may want to remove your food from any and all wrappers or food containers.

Unfortunately, not many fast food establishments offer microwave-safe packaging. For starters, burgers and sandwiches wrapped in foil liners can spark and damage your microwave. While you might think you're safe microwaving sandwiches wrapped in that universal waxy craft-like paper, you'll want to remove this as well. Believe it or not, there's a concerning ingredient hiding in your fast food packaging known as polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). These semi-toxic chemical compounds, found primarily in the grease-resistant coating of many food wrappers, can leach onto the food you eat — especially after being exposed to heat.