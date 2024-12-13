The Concerning Ingredient Hiding In Your Fast Food Packaging

The plastic crisis is a growing concern for consumers as tensions surrounding climate and health issues rise. Plastic packaging is commonly used to keep food from coming into contact with contaminants — and it's certainly easy to dispose of. Out of sight, out of mind, right? However, the harms of plastic packaging aren't limited solely to the environment; According to a study by Environment International, they are a concern for human health as well.

Phthalates are chemical compounds used to make food-contact products more flexible and sturdy. While they are meant to protect, the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health reports that phthalates have also been linked to endocrine and reproductive system disruption. The FDA regulates the presence of phthalates in plastic food packaging and, in the past, has denied petitions to increase regulation, citing insufficient research to back claims that the compound may be unsafe. As of October 2024, phthalates are being reviewed once again by the agency due to increased scientific literature on the topic.

So, what does this mean for consumers? Well, phthalates are often present in fast food packaging. The NIEHS states that these compounds can also leak from products due to heat exposure, age, and use. That means there could be trace amounts of phthalates in food that's packaged in material containing the compound. Understanding the latest research can allow fans to enjoy the best fast food french fries while making informed decisions.