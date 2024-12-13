The Concerning Ingredient Hiding In Your Fast Food Packaging
The plastic crisis is a growing concern for consumers as tensions surrounding climate and health issues rise. Plastic packaging is commonly used to keep food from coming into contact with contaminants — and it's certainly easy to dispose of. Out of sight, out of mind, right? However, the harms of plastic packaging aren't limited solely to the environment; According to a study by Environment International, they are a concern for human health as well.
Phthalates are chemical compounds used to make food-contact products more flexible and sturdy. While they are meant to protect, the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health reports that phthalates have also been linked to endocrine and reproductive system disruption. The FDA regulates the presence of phthalates in plastic food packaging and, in the past, has denied petitions to increase regulation, citing insufficient research to back claims that the compound may be unsafe. As of October 2024, phthalates are being reviewed once again by the agency due to increased scientific literature on the topic.
So, what does this mean for consumers? Well, phthalates are often present in fast food packaging. The NIEHS states that these compounds can also leak from products due to heat exposure, age, and use. That means there could be trace amounts of phthalates in food that's packaged in material containing the compound. Understanding the latest research can allow fans to enjoy the best fast food french fries while making informed decisions.
The future of fast food packaging
In the U.S., fast food chains must follow FDA regulations, which are constantly evolving. The good news is that according to the Scientific World Journal, humans can flush out most phthalates within a couple of days when not exposed continuously. Still, the study notes that some amount may stay in the body, as has been detected in the fetal population. Research is still needed to determine whether the small, regulated amount of phthalates in food packaging is enough to cause long-term damage. Findings can also be complicated by the presence of phthalates in other everyday products like cosmetics, toys, and cookware. All of these factors could impact the phthalate levels detected in humans.
One study by Environment International linked dining at home (instead of buying prepared food) to lower levels of phthalates. Reducing fast food intake, opting for non-plastic cookware, and shopping for fresh produce are all ways to reduce the amount of exposure. Plastic bottles from popular bottled water brands do have an expiration date. And you can always check the labels on plastic containers to see if they're safe to heat in the microwave. While the future of plastic regulation remains unclear, there are simple steps you can take to reduce your individual consumption. Some companies have already made efforts to reduce per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (known as PFAS or "forever chemicals") in food — even McDonalds McFlurry cups are getting sustainable packaging. It's possible there will be more positive change in the future.