The Southern Grocery Chain Making Its Own Fresh Bread In-Store

Publix is a Southern grocery staple for more than just its groceries. The Florida-based chain has over 1,400 locations across the Southeast U.S., and when you walk through the entrance, you'll likely be greeted by the smell of fresh bread. Since 1957, Publix has made it a policy to make bread from scratch at every location, every day. This store might run more expensive than competitors like Aldi, but it's still generally cheaper than Whole Foods, which doesn't usually make its bread from scratch. If you want to get the most bang for your buck when purchasing bread, Publix can give you a restaurant-quality product.

You can pick up a fresh roll of sourdough or brioche buns for your burgers knowing that they'll have a fluffy inside and crisp crust. One thing to keep in mind is that Publix's baked-from-scratch bread doesn't include the same preservatives as some loaves you'll find on the shelf. The starch will retrograde faster, taking less time to go stale. This can also lead to a lot of food waste, as any bread that isn't sold will need to be disposed of by the time the store closes. To counteract waste, Publix has a perishable recovery program where they'll donate leftover foods to local nonprofits, a strategy Trader Joe's uses as a part of its business model, too.