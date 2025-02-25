Are Starbucks' Reusable Cups Dishwasher Safe?

There are always new drinks and flavors at Starbucks, but aside from menu items, the chain also regularly rolls out dazzling new lines of oh-so-pretty reusable cups that are equally as irresistible. However, navigating the world of Starbucks reusable cups and their dishwasher compatibility is almost as tricky as perfectly timing your mobile order on a fast food app. Some cups are built to handle the heat, while others need a little extra care to keep them looking and functioning their best. Starbucks' standard reusable hot cups and cold cups, made from single-wall plastic, are generally top-rack dishwasher safe, meaning you can toss them in without worry. However, things get a bit more delicate when it comes to the ever-popular studded cold cups. These trendy, textured tumblers may look durable, but the dishwasher can cause them to crack or lose their finish, making hand-washing the safer bet.

Stainless steel tumblers sit in a gray area. Technically, stainless steel is dishwasher safe, but Starbucks' designs often have special coatings or insulation that can be damaged by heat and harsh detergents. Always resort to checking the bottom of the tumbler or the manufacturer's website to ensure you're not accidentally ruining your investment — some of these pretty cups are only sold in limited batches or for a limited-time!

As for classic ceramic mugs, most are dishwasher safe, but any of the double-wall ceramic tumblers should be hand-washed instead. The general rule of thumb? Always double-check before you run your cup through the wash, especially if it's decorated.