We Tried Starbucks' New Cortado, And It's An Authentic Must-Have
Starbucks is well beyond a household name at this point, simultaneously known for holiday-themed meme-able drinks and a reliable rush of caffeine-induced energy. It would be easy to forget that first and foremost, Starbucks makes coffee — yes, it has a variety of flavors and gimmicks, but it was founded in the 1970s in Seattle on the basics: coffee beans and tea.
As a frequent Starbucks drinker myself, I vacillate between the seasonal Pumpkin Spice Latte and a regular cappuccino or flat white, depending on my mood (and who I may or may not be trying to convince I'm a cool coffee drinker). I am, however, a voracious coffee drinker above all, and a frequent national and international traveler for both work and fun, so I have tried all kinds of coffee beans, blends, flavors, and compositions.
Naturally, when I heard that Starbucks was getting ready to introduce a cortado to its new winter menu beginning January 2, I was intrigued. Why launch a cortado now? According to the company, there was customer demand, particularly in South Florida and Chicago. The baristas in those areas have reported that locals loved the cortado tested in those stores, and now it's available for everyone to try.
In advance of their menu debuts, Starbucks invited me to taste its new cortado drinks in New York City. Could the coffee giant recreate the authenticity of this beloved, delicious coffee drink? I got to find out firsthand.
What is a cortado?
A cortado is a culturally specific and technically challenging espresso drink to make, originating in Spain's Basque Country — but done right, it's creamy, smooth, and delicious. The name "cortado" comes from the Spanish word for cut, because the intensity of the espresso is cut with steamed milk, keeping the halves equally balanced. The cortado falls somewhere between an espresso macchiato and a cappuccino, but isn't really either. In the cortado, it's a 1-to-1 milk-to-espresso ratio (as opposed to other espresso drinks, which usually contain more of either one or the other).
It's also a smaller drink with no froth on top, and traditionally uses whole milk. In fact, although it's known for wild customizations, Starbucks will only be offering cortados short and hot in an 8-ounce cup to maintain the drink's integrity. The drink should fill up the entire glass, and in other coffee shops may even be served in a Gibraltar glass (or simply referred to as a "Gibraltar").
What do the Starbucks cortados taste like?
Starbucks is introducing two cortados: a standard (whole milk) version and a Brown Sugar Oat Milk version. I was able to try both at the tasting. Both beverages use three ristretto shots (which use less water in the espresso) of Starbucks' Blonde Espresso, leaving a sweeter taste. The traditional cortado (without customization) uses whole milk, while the Brown Sugar Oat Milk Cortado replaces the whole milk with its namesake non-dairy option.
I found the traditional cortado bold with a subtle sweetness. It was well balanced and easy to drink, while still giving off a hint of the espresso's bitterness. As someone who traditionally prefers a bit more milk to coffee in my drink ratio, I was pleasantly surprised that the Cortado still provides the warmth of a fresh brewed coffee with the drinkability of the creamy milk.
However, I would be remiss not to mention how much I enjoyed the Brown Sugar Oat Milk version — this really spoke to the Caramel Brulee Latte lover in me. While certainly sweeter, it tastes like a treat — or more specifically, a Brown Sugar Cinnamon Pop Tart in drink form. It contains brown sugar syrup and cinnamon, and is finished with a dash of cinnamon on top. While I sipped on the regular cortado, I gulped down the Brown Sugar version. And as a regular oat milk drinker, I appreciated that Starbucks was also mindful of its non-dairy customers.
How are Starbucks cortados made?
The easiest way to make a cortado is with an espresso machine, which is how they will be made in Starbucks stores across the country. That will ensure the espresso is freshly brewed at the correct temperature, while the milk is steamed properly (between 130 to 150 degrees Fahrenheit) without being burnt. At the Starbucks tasting, I also observed a generous tap and swirl of the milk in the pitcher before adding it to the espresso to eliminate any large air bubbles. (It is possible to make a cortado without the fancy equipment, but naturally it's much easier to do when you've got that stuff on hand.) The espresso is poured into the drinking vessel first, with the milk poured on top afterward.
Based solely on my own experience, the Starbucks cortado tastes pretty close to the traditional version originated and served abroad. Obviously the Brown Sugar Oat Milk version is a bit different, but it's still somewhat close to the taste of a cortadito, which is a cortado sweetened with condensed milk or sugar, with sometimes added cinnamon or vanilla.
Starbucks cortado availability and nutritional information
Both the standard cortado and the Brown Sugar Oat Milk Cortado will be released on menus beginning January 2, 2025 as part of Starbucks' new winter menu. Also appearing on the menu at this time will be the certified vegan Spicy Falafel Pocket, and Single Origin Ethiopia Whole Bean Coffee. Aside from these new menu items, customers will soon have the ability to adjust the sweetness level in their matcha beverages, and the Pistachio Latte and Pistachio Cream Cold Brew will return for a limited time.
The traditional cortado (with whole milk) will contain approximately 70 calories and 3.5 grams of fat (2.2 grams of saturated fat), 5.9 grams of carbohydrates, and 3.8 grams of protein. When customizing to the Brown Sugar Oat Milk Cortado, the calories go up to 94, and the fat goes down to 2.5 grams (0.3 grams of saturated fat). You also get 16.5 grams of carbohydrates, and less protein at 1.1 grams.
Final thoughts on Starbucks cortados
Overall, I enjoyed both cortado versions, although as mentioned previously, I have a personal preference for the Brown Sugar Oat Milk Cortado. The drink is a nice midday pick-me-up without the bitter intensity of an Americano or the richness of a full latte. I would certainly order either again when looking for an alternative to a cappuccino. I also tend to order my regular holiday favorites, like the Pumpkin Spice Latte, in the fall and winter, and the Brown Sugar Oat Milk Cortado is a great addition to that rotation. It has a similar taste but is a bit more unique, and without the heaviness of all the milk I'm used to.
I think hearing directly from Starbucks baristas that international and tourist customers have long been requesting cortados more than justifies having them on the menu. Coffee, to me, is about comfort, and in many cultures, it's about community and family. If a drink can expand coffee lovers' horizons or remind someone of home and provide a moment of respite, particularly in the coldest of seasons, it's worth offering. Starbucks aimed to recreate a classic — as well as a sweet variation — and succeeded.