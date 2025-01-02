We Tried Starbucks' New Cortado, And It's An Authentic Must-Have

Starbucks is well beyond a household name at this point, simultaneously known for holiday-themed meme-able drinks and a reliable rush of caffeine-induced energy. It would be easy to forget that first and foremost, Starbucks makes coffee — yes, it has a variety of flavors and gimmicks, but it was founded in the 1970s in Seattle on the basics: coffee beans and tea.

As a frequent Starbucks drinker myself, I vacillate between the seasonal Pumpkin Spice Latte and a regular cappuccino or flat white, depending on my mood (and who I may or may not be trying to convince I'm a cool coffee drinker). I am, however, a voracious coffee drinker above all, and a frequent national and international traveler for both work and fun, so I have tried all kinds of coffee beans, blends, flavors, and compositions.

Naturally, when I heard that Starbucks was getting ready to introduce a cortado to its new winter menu beginning January 2, I was intrigued. Why launch a cortado now? According to the company, there was customer demand, particularly in South Florida and Chicago. The baristas in those areas have reported that locals loved the cortado tested in those stores, and now it's available for everyone to try.

In advance of their menu debuts, Starbucks invited me to taste its new cortado drinks in New York City. Could the coffee giant recreate the authenticity of this beloved, delicious coffee drink? I got to find out firsthand.