Is It Safe To Reheat Leftovers More Than Once?

Leftovers are a part of life, whether you're cooking for yourself or dining out at a restaurant; often, at least some food will be left to make another meal. However, you might want to think twice before reheating your leftovers more than once. At best, it can change the taste and texture of the food, and at worst, it could be dangerous.

On one hand, reheating leftovers multiple times can completely change the texture and flavor of foods. Things like pasta and meat will lose more moisture every time they're heated, causing them to dry out. While you can reheat rice with an ice cube to prevent moisture loss or use a spoonful of water to revive limp pizza, even these hacks won't produce good results if you use them on the same food over and over. Likewise, spices can lose their bold flavors with every reheating. However, what's more concerning is the potential danger of reheating food multiple times.

According to the USDA, leftovers must be reheated to 165 degrees Fahrenheit to kill bacteria. However, if the food isn't reheated properly, dangerous bacteria like Listeria and Salmonella can survive and start to multiply. Moreover, in foods like pasta and rice, the bacteria Bacillus cereus can release harmful toxins that can survive reheating. This bacteria can flourish if food is reheated and left to cool multiple times, increasing the risk of foodborne illness. That said, there are ways to enjoy leftovers multiple times without worrying about them losing flavor or making you sick.