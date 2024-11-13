The Key To Perfectly Reheated Rice Is Actually In Your Freezer

"Makes great leftovers" isn't a phrase commonly associated with rice, but a clever cooking hack can actually help you turn this versatile food into a delicious next-day meal that will satisfy the most discerning of palettes. Most of us can relate to failed attempts at reheating rice in an effort to save money and avoid wasting food, only to end up with an unappetizing bowl of stale and hard-to-eat grains. Thankfully, the solution to perfectly reheated rice might just be lurking in your freezer in a surprising place — the ice cube tray.

While you may be tempted to toss a damp paper towel over your rice and stick it in the microwave, that will only add a bit of uneven moisture and heat to your dried out morsels, and throwing it in a pan with some extra water on the stovetop will overcook it into a mushy, unappealing mess. To bring life back to your rice so you can whip up a quick and easy meal that won't disappoint, place an ice cube on top of your rice, cover it with a paper towel, and let the magic happen.

When placed in the microwave (which is actually a great tool for cooking rice dishes like risotto), cooking the rice for about a minute will melt the ice just enough to create the steam needed to revitalize the rice. You'll end up with moist and tender grains that will elevate your next meal.