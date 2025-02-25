Tips For Choosing The Perfect Pasta Pan

For most people, getting homemade pasta dishes to taste restaurant-quality is a tribulation. We've got some tips to help you get there, and it starts with choosing the perfect pasta pan. There are a number of common pasta mistakes you should never make, and the outcome of your dish can be influenced by the finishing technique and the cookware used for it. Professional chefs par-cook pasta, meaning that they partially cook it before finishing it in the sauce. The pasta will boil before being transferred to a pan simmering with sauce or vegetables, where the chef will toss the ingredients together with finesse. Some pans do better than others for this job.

Stainless steel and aluminum pans tend to be the default in Italian kitchens for their heat conduction and durability (not to mention you can just throw them in the dishwasher). It's helpful to have something with more curve than many standard skillets, such as a wok or sauté pan with a handle. The Winco Aluminum Stir-Fry Pan is a solid option with a reasonable price. For a comparable non-stick alternative, go with the Ballarini Salta Pasta. These types of pans are built for simmering and tossing pasta in sauce.