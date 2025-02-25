How Elmer T. Lee Earned Its Legacy As A Distinguished Bourbon

In the world of spirits, every category comes with its own peculiarities. And for bourbon, there's the ups and downs of its demand. Only a couple of decades ago, the liquor was out of fashion and accordingly priced. But as the 21st century unfolded, a new wave of drinkers gravitated toward the spirit. Certain expressions became especially venerated, and hype trains ensued. The allocation of bourbons to certain producers became more common, as did reselling bottles in the secondary market.

Buffalo Trace's Elmer T. Lee is an example of such a bottle. Launched during the 1980s, this single barrel bourbon maintains an official price of around $40. Yet with a delicious flavor and historic legacy, the bottle has intrigued many collectors, causing a secondary market resale value that often nears $400. For some, the level of attention matched with an initially low-priced product led to disappointment.

However, it's crucial to remember that Elmer T. Lee is a distinguished bourbon, cementing the legacy of a master distiller. Rather than simply a bottle born of hype, it's Buffalo Trace's ode to the man who created the first single barrel expression. And especially at its MSRP, the bourbon's a delicious drink that's delighted drinkers for decades.