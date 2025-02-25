Why It's So Important To Avoid Buying Cracked Eggs
You'd think eggs are a luxury item the way people talk about them, so don't let your money go to waste! It takes one quick measure to determine whether or not the pack of eggs you're buying is up to par. Always open the carton to look for cracks in the eggshells before checking them out, and you'll want to do this not only to make sure you're getting your money's worth but for health and safety reasons as well.
Eggs are an animal product, and animals can be a little unhygienic at times. Even the most pampered, free-roaming, cage-free farm hens lay eggs with a risk of salmonella. This is because eggs come from the chicken's cloaca, which is the same location where fecal and reproductive activities happen (sorry for the TMI). Given the nature of this system, eggshells are exposed to all sorts of bacteria. A cracked eggshell means that bacteria could be seeping into the part you'd be cooking with and eating, and that's not an ideal situation.
Staying safe while handling eggs
It's important now more than ever to be vigilant in sanitation measures when handling eggs. Bird flu is sweeping through millions of chickens in the U.S., and more than 60 cases have been reported in humans by the CDC. These numbers are low, and it's best to keep them that way. Most animal viruses don't transfer to humans, but once one learns to mutate within a human immune system, it can then spread to other people. Even if you crack your eggs efficiently like a professional chef and don't get any on your hands, it's a good idea to wash them to help prevent the spread of any germs.
Commercial farms that sell eggs to grocery stores go through a process called "candling" where a light flashes through the eggshell to determine if there are any visible scratches or cracks, so most eggshell damage comes from transport. If you're raising chickens or buying farm-fresh eggs from a small flock, you'll want to inspect them yourself, and you can even shine your phone's flashlight through to check for scratches that might not be visible at first glance. An extra minute of care can be what prevents you from some nasty stomach aches, so don't crack your sanitation measures.