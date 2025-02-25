Why It's So Important To Avoid Buying Cracked Eggs

You'd think eggs are a luxury item the way people talk about them, so don't let your money go to waste! It takes one quick measure to determine whether or not the pack of eggs you're buying is up to par. Always open the carton to look for cracks in the eggshells before checking them out, and you'll want to do this not only to make sure you're getting your money's worth but for health and safety reasons as well.

Eggs are an animal product, and animals can be a little unhygienic at times. Even the most pampered, free-roaming, cage-free farm hens lay eggs with a risk of salmonella. This is because eggs come from the chicken's cloaca, which is the same location where fecal and reproductive activities happen (sorry for the TMI). Given the nature of this system, eggshells are exposed to all sorts of bacteria. A cracked eggshell means that bacteria could be seeping into the part you'd be cooking with and eating, and that's not an ideal situation.