Here's How Professional Chefs Crack Tons Of Eggs So Efficiently

One-handed cracking doesn't just impress, it also speeds up the process. To pull this egg-cracking trick off, grab an egg like you're throwing a knuckleball or popping a beer can and hit it just right against the edge of a bowl or cup so the shell splits. Then, pull it apart with your palm and fingertips and dump the contents. You can even reach for the next egg with your other hand simultaneously or be really efficient and crack two eggs at once. With warm water running, rinse the shells clean before dropping them in the bin.

There are challenges to this approach, particularly when dealing with brittle shells. It's a technique that takes practice. If you don't use enough pressure, the halves won't pull apart. Too much will crush the whole thing in your hand and eject shell fragments into the bowl. There's a legitimate reason to use caution when it comes to the shells, as they can host salmonella. So not only are you digging around in egg goo for errant bits of shell, but there's also a small risk of introducing unwanted bacteria.

If you notice, we recommend cracking your eggs into a bowl rather than straight into the frying pan or cake mix. This pro tip doesn't directly speed up the process, but it gives you the chance to remove bits of shell before they end up in your finished dish.