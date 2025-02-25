Can You Use Your Microwave To Boil Milk?

With all there is to do come mealtime, from cooking food and washing dishes to setting the table, any time cut down in the kitchen is a great help. But that doesn't always feel possible with the preparation that needs to be done. Say, for example, your recipe includes bringing liquid, such as milk, to high heat on the stovetop. Because as the saying goes, a watched pot never boils. Luckily, there's a handy-dandy appliance you likely already have that can take all the work out of boiling for you: the microwave.

It might seem like a crime, but it's one of the many microwave hacks to try. If this common household device has enough power to cook the perfect al dente pasta or even cook a steak (though you should reconsider that one), you don't need to doubt its ability to bring milk to a boil. But even with the microwave's convenience, the stovetop is still an optimal choice for recipes instructing liquid to be brought to a boil slowly or more consistently. This is commonly called for when making items like cheese or yogurt, as well as if you're trying extra hard to keep some of those nutrients intact. But if you're in need of a speedy fix that doesn't need as specific of a technique, the microwave method is a safe choice.