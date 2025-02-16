Yes, You Can Cook A Steak In The Microwave, But That Doesn't Mean You Should

If you have one of the best cuts of steak sitting in your fridge but don't feel like searing it on the stove, you might start giving your microwave a glance, wondering whether or not you should just cook the meat in there. Now, you absolutely can cook a steak in the microwave, though the USDA advises covering it and rotating it often to prevent cold spots and uneven cooking. That said, just because you can do something doesn't mean you should, and let's face it: Microwaving a steak sounds like sacrilege.

The problem with cooking a steak in the microwave is that it completely removed the Maillard reaction from the equation. The Maillard reaction is one reason why meat changes color as it's cooked, and it's essentially a chemical reaction between sugar and amino acids that produces an array of tasty flavors. Because the microwave cannot heat the meat's surface enough to produce browning, no Maillard reaction can occur, meaning you're losing out on a ton of flavor. Plus, the steak is likely to come out looking like a sad gray (and likely overcooked) lump.

Along with that, overcooking is a big problem when microwaving a steak, because even if you go slow and flip it around, the sides will be the first to dry out and become rubbery. At the same time, the middle will likely remain raw or pink, especially if the steak is thick-cut. Moreover, the short cooking time isn't enough to tenderize the meat properly, so it will be pretty chewy. Definitely not our idea of a nice steak dinner.