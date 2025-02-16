Yes, You Can Cook A Steak In The Microwave, But That Doesn't Mean You Should
If you have one of the best cuts of steak sitting in your fridge but don't feel like searing it on the stove, you might start giving your microwave a glance, wondering whether or not you should just cook the meat in there. Now, you absolutely can cook a steak in the microwave, though the USDA advises covering it and rotating it often to prevent cold spots and uneven cooking. That said, just because you can do something doesn't mean you should, and let's face it: Microwaving a steak sounds like sacrilege.
The problem with cooking a steak in the microwave is that it completely removed the Maillard reaction from the equation. The Maillard reaction is one reason why meat changes color as it's cooked, and it's essentially a chemical reaction between sugar and amino acids that produces an array of tasty flavors. Because the microwave cannot heat the meat's surface enough to produce browning, no Maillard reaction can occur, meaning you're losing out on a ton of flavor. Plus, the steak is likely to come out looking like a sad gray (and likely overcooked) lump.
Along with that, overcooking is a big problem when microwaving a steak, because even if you go slow and flip it around, the sides will be the first to dry out and become rubbery. At the same time, the middle will likely remain raw or pink, especially if the steak is thick-cut. Moreover, the short cooking time isn't enough to tenderize the meat properly, so it will be pretty chewy. Definitely not our idea of a nice steak dinner.
Life is too short for bad steak
If, for whatever reason, you are dead set on microwaving a steak, we won't judge. In fact, we'll applaud your commitment. However, there are a few ways you can make a microwave steak a bit more palatable so it won't come out looking like an absolute crime against the cow that died to provide it.
First off, Microwave Master Chef recommends cooking the steak initially in the microwave before searing it on each side to take advantage of the Maillard reaction. This way, the outside of the steak will get a nice brown crust and a bit more flavor, saving it from being a flabby, gray hunk of shriveled meat that radiates depression. In addition to searing your microwaved steak, you can also use some simple steak toppings to take it up a notch. Things like chimichurri, mushrooms, or a flavorful compound butter can quickly spruce up even a microwaved steak.
While a steak cooked in the microwave will never be as tender and delicious as one cooked in a pan or on a grill, it doesn't have to be the worst thing in the world. Sure, it's still a slight crime against beef, but if it tickles your taste buds, that's really all that matters.