How To Cook Pasta In The Microwave For That Perfect Al Dente Bite

If you ever cook at home, you probably make pasta because it's one of the easiest and most customizable dishes to make. Even so, cooking at home can get exhausting; between preparing and cooking multiple meals every day, it can feel like an impossible task to wait for a pot of water to boil so you can have some buttered noodles. But pasta, ever a crowd pleaser, has a cheat code: microwaving.

Microwaving pasta is as easy as it sounds. Put pasta in a bowl, cover with water, press some buttons, and voilà, you have fully cooked pasta in under 15 minutes. Of course, as with anything, there's some nuance to this. First, be sure to add the pasta to a deep bowl or dish, one that has enough room not only for the pasta to expand, but also for the water to boil up a bit. Second, ensure the dry pasta is covered with enough water (cover the pasta completely so there's extra water on top). Finally, keep an eye on the pasta as it cooks so you don't go too far. This is critical to obtaining a perfect al dente bite instead of ending up with a mushy mess. When microwaving pasta, it's best to cook for five minutes, stop to stir, then cook in intervals of two minutes until the pasta is to your desired texture; it's generally recommended to cook pasta in the microwave for the full amount listed on the box, plus two to three minutes.

