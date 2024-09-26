How To Cook Pasta In The Microwave For That Perfect Al Dente Bite
If you ever cook at home, you probably make pasta because it's one of the easiest and most customizable dishes to make. Even so, cooking at home can get exhausting; between preparing and cooking multiple meals every day, it can feel like an impossible task to wait for a pot of water to boil so you can have some buttered noodles. But pasta, ever a crowd pleaser, has a cheat code: microwaving.
Microwaving pasta is as easy as it sounds. Put pasta in a bowl, cover with water, press some buttons, and voilà, you have fully cooked pasta in under 15 minutes. Of course, as with anything, there's some nuance to this. First, be sure to add the pasta to a deep bowl or dish, one that has enough room not only for the pasta to expand, but also for the water to boil up a bit. Second, ensure the dry pasta is covered with enough water (cover the pasta completely so there's extra water on top). Finally, keep an eye on the pasta as it cooks so you don't go too far. This is critical to obtaining a perfect al dente bite instead of ending up with a mushy mess. When microwaving pasta, it's best to cook for five minutes, stop to stir, then cook in intervals of two minutes until the pasta is to your desired texture; it's generally recommended to cook pasta in the microwave for the full amount listed on the box, plus two to three minutes.
Pros, cons, and recipe ideas for microwaved pasta
Skipping the boiling water and turning to the multi-talented microwave for pasta is a kitchen hack that makes cooking easier. In terms of time, using a microwave technically takes the same amount of time to cook, around 10 to 12 minutes, but you're saving time in the long run, as you don't have to wait for the water to boil. The only real disadvantage to this way of preparing pasta is having to hone in the exact times and measurements the first couple times you prepare it.
Small pasta is perfect for this method, so buttered noodles or penne with sauce could be good starter recipes (longer/larger pasta is fine, it just requires a bigger dish and potentially longer cooking times). If you want something a bit more involved, try this smoky, mustardy kielbasa pasta recipe; simply cook the pasta in the microwave while making the delicious topping on the stove for a new family favorite. Or, if you've got some picky eaters, try a simple, classic cacio e pepe dish, and save some time over the hot stove. Finally, for the more adventurous eater, try microwaving ditalini pasta for the perfect al dente ingredient in this classic pasta e fagioli. No matter what you decide to make, be sure to try this kitchen trick next time you reach for the pasta box.