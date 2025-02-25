How To Avoid Buying Mealy Peaches

If you're someone who enjoys the taste of fresh summer produce, learning how to choose the sweetest peaches at the store is essential. However, besides knowing what to look for in terms of ripeness, how can you assure your recently purchased peaches aren't mealy? While there's no foolproof way to perfectly uncover the texture of a peach without cutting into it, there are a few preemptive steps you can take to ensure a pleasurable eating experience.

For starters, try your hardest to only buy peaches when they're in season. In the U.S. peach season is primarily between the middle of May through August. Ripe, in-season peaches are at a lesser risk of undergoing multiple temperature changes via storage and transportation. These somewhat ongoing fluctuations cause that unpleasant gritty texture you're hoping to avoid. If you can, buy peaches from roadside stands and farmers markets for peak freshness.

When selecting peaches at the supermarket, carefully inspect each fruit and look for any signs of degradation such as soft spots or bruises. Perfectly ripe peaches should feel slightly heavy and have a sweet smell emanating from the stem. They'll also have a blushing-red skin. Select fruits that are medium in size; peaches that are too large or too small have an unpredictable flavor in terms of sweetness. Furthermore, to keep your fruit from turning grainy, purchase ripe peaches in accordance with when you plan on eating them.