How To Avoid Buying Mealy Peaches
If you're someone who enjoys the taste of fresh summer produce, learning how to choose the sweetest peaches at the store is essential. However, besides knowing what to look for in terms of ripeness, how can you assure your recently purchased peaches aren't mealy? While there's no foolproof way to perfectly uncover the texture of a peach without cutting into it, there are a few preemptive steps you can take to ensure a pleasurable eating experience.
For starters, try your hardest to only buy peaches when they're in season. In the U.S. peach season is primarily between the middle of May through August. Ripe, in-season peaches are at a lesser risk of undergoing multiple temperature changes via storage and transportation. These somewhat ongoing fluctuations cause that unpleasant gritty texture you're hoping to avoid. If you can, buy peaches from roadside stands and farmers markets for peak freshness.
When selecting peaches at the supermarket, carefully inspect each fruit and look for any signs of degradation such as soft spots or bruises. Perfectly ripe peaches should feel slightly heavy and have a sweet smell emanating from the stem. They'll also have a blushing-red skin. Select fruits that are medium in size; peaches that are too large or too small have an unpredictable flavor in terms of sweetness. Furthermore, to keep your fruit from turning grainy, purchase ripe peaches in accordance with when you plan on eating them.
How to avoid mealy peaches at home
To keep your newly purchased peaches from turning mealy, make sure you're storing these fruits properly in your kitchen. The best way to store peaches depends on their level of ripeness. Ready-to-eat peaches should be stored at room temperature, stem-side down with ample room to breathe. Do not store peaches on top of one another as this can lead to quickened bruising. While they will keep like this for a day or two, aim to eat them right away.
To extend their shelf life, place peaches in a loose plastic bag in your refrigerator. Though, keep in mind, peaches stored in the fridge have a greater risk of undergoing changes regarding their taste and consistency. While cold storage may keep your fruit fresh for a few days, do not store peaches in the refrigerator for more than five days total.
If you don't think you can enjoy your produce within the suggested time frame, first pit peaches without making a mess with the help of needle-nose pliers and then slice accordingly. Blanch the slices for a few seconds before freezing on parchment-lined baking sheets. Once individually frozen, place frozen peaches in freezer-safe plastic bags. On the other hand, to store peaches for up to 10 months, store slices in water or sugar syrup in freezer-safe containers.