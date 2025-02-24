The Grocery Store Where Your Favorite Soda Is Less Than $1

It's no secret that grocery prices have increased in recent years. Items like eggs, beef, and juices have seen a drastic rise in prices since just before the pandemic, with overall grocery bills climbing by 27% since early 2020. But if you're looking to treat yourself to a sweet afternoon pick-me-up without breaking the bank, there is still one store where you can at least find a soda for a decent price: Piggly Wiggly has select sodas for just $0.99.

Soda prices have been on the rise in recent years, too. According to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, a 12-pack of canned soda was selling for around $0.36 per can back in January 2019. But by January 2025, that average increased to more than $0.58 per can. It's mostly due to higher production costs, but brand loyalty has also made it easier for big soda brands to continue increasing their prices simply because they know consumers will continue to buy their product. If you're shopping at Piggly Wiggly, you'll see some sodas for more than $1, but you still have a handful of $0.99 flavors to choose from — as long as you're fine with a lesser-known regional brand. (Spoiler alert: people love it!)