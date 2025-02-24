The Grocery Store Where Your Favorite Soda Is Less Than $1
It's no secret that grocery prices have increased in recent years. Items like eggs, beef, and juices have seen a drastic rise in prices since just before the pandemic, with overall grocery bills climbing by 27% since early 2020. But if you're looking to treat yourself to a sweet afternoon pick-me-up without breaking the bank, there is still one store where you can at least find a soda for a decent price: Piggly Wiggly has select sodas for just $0.99.
Soda prices have been on the rise in recent years, too. According to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, a 12-pack of canned soda was selling for around $0.36 per can back in January 2019. But by January 2025, that average increased to more than $0.58 per can. It's mostly due to higher production costs, but brand loyalty has also made it easier for big soda brands to continue increasing their prices simply because they know consumers will continue to buy their product. If you're shopping at Piggly Wiggly, you'll see some sodas for more than $1, but you still have a handful of $0.99 flavors to choose from — as long as you're fine with a lesser-known regional brand. (Spoiler alert: people love it!)
You can get a soda for $0.99 at Piggly Wiggly
These days, you can do most grocery shopping online, and an internet search of Piggly Wiggly products shows that, at most of the stores, there are a variety of 20-ounce bottles of Faygo soda available for less than $1. Prices can differ between stores, though, so you'll have to check your nearest location.
Faygo, a classic Detroit-based soda brand with more than 50 interesting flavors, including pineapple orange and fruit punch, has built a name for selling quality soda at an affordable price. Redditors have carried on long conversations about how good Faygo is, with one user claiming it's "one of the best sodas to come out of Detroit." Faygo even made Chowhound's list of the best root beers in 2024.
While the Piggly Wiggly offers 20-ounce bottles for under $1, you'll have to fork over a little more cash if you want enough to share with a crowd. Still, the brand's three-liter bottles are astonishingly affordable for the size as well, costing just a little more than $2 for any flavor. A 12-pack of cans is the most expensive version of this drink, typically running around $5. But that $0.99 bottle is certainly a good, inexpensive way to curb a sugar craving.