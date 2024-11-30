How Faygo Soda Became A Classic Michigan Drink

At the turn of the century, Detroit was a major destination for immigrants. Among these newcomers were Perry and Ben Feigenson. Perry was a baker by trade but after a short stint in that profession, he decided to try his hand in selling soda water and then pop. With the help of his brother Ben, he began experimenting with flavors — strawberry (known as "red pop"), grape, and fruit punch — that were based on frosting recipes. One reason Faygo stayed local had to do with the drink's inability to stay fizzy for long, which meant it couldn't travel long distances. They fixed the issue when the factory changed its water filtration system in the 1950s. By the next decade, the soda began appearing outside Michigan. But like smaller brands from other regions — like the South's Cheerwine, the cherry-flavored soda enjoyed by five U.S. presidents — Faygo continued to maintain a local focus.

Faygo even changed the state's vocabulary. The company didn't invent the word "pop" — it had been in use with fizzy soft drinks since the 1800s — but Faygo's adoption of the term led to its use in Michigan. "Faygo has been ahead of most any other company in insisting that we call it pop, and because of that, the Detroit area calls it 'pop' more frequently than any other part of the country," Joe Grimm, author of "The Faygo Book," told Michigan Public in 2018.