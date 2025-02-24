How To Safely Defrost Salmon In Your Microwave

We know. Arranging "fish" and "microwave" in the same sentence is about as off putting as "moist" in any context outside of the culinary. Still, sometimes the seafood and kitchen appliance must meet, and defrosting dinner is a prime example. But you can't just zap a salmon fillet and hope for the best. Although you are technically trying to bring the fish's temperature up, it's critical that it doesn't spike too high when defrosting.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service calls anything between 40 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit the "Danger Zone" since this temperature range is ideal for bacteria to multiply. Your microwave's defrost setting or power level button can provide a detour from said Zone. Both modes essentially reduce the machine's electromagnetic intensity. That reduced intensity can help you better control the temperature for safety, as well as keep you from prematurely cooking your food when all you really wanted to do was de-ice it. That way you can go on to grill, sauté, or bake your salmon in the oven as intended, with far superior results. The FSIS also asserts that you must cook the fish immediately after defrosting, lest it carries over any unwelcome and dangerous warming.