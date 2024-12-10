Is It Possible To Pan Fry Salmon From Frozen?

Dinnertime. You wrap up your day and are looking forward to a warm, hearty salmon fillet with a garlic honey sauce and a nice side salad. But when you check the fridge, the salmon isn't there. Only then does it dawn on you that you never took it out of the freezer. What to do? Is it grilled cheese for dinner ... again? Even thawing the fish quickly in a bowl of cold water seems like it will take too long. Fortunately, it turns out, you can actually pan fry (or bake) frozen salmon. That's right, straight from the freezer.

According to the USDA, while the tastiest and best way to prepare frozen foods is to let them thaw for a day or two in the refrigerator (not on the counter), cooking foods from the frozen state is totally safe. It just requires some attention to detail. In general, you're going to cook frozen meats about 50% longer than if they were thawed, and you'll want to use a meat thermometer (the Meater Pro is a nice option) to ensure the internal temperature gets to 145 degrees Fahrenheit. In addition, there are some tricks to make certain your frozen salmon cooks to its flakiest best with a nice crisp skin.