Deviled Egg Mini Burgers Are The Perfect Marriage Of Your Two Favorite Foods

The internet is a treasure trove of inspiration, and we can definitely thank social media for introducing us to some truly innovative culinary ideas that are downright genius. TikTok has brought us one particularly interesting sensation in a video posted by @lanesbbqaustralia: deviled egg mini burgers. This delectable little slider idea definitely doesn't disappoint, and it marries two of our favorite appetizer bites. It's no secret that a fried egg is a mouthwatering addition to a well-seasoned grilled patty on a perfectly toasted buttery bun, but when you turn it into a deviled egg with a perfectly boiled white and creamy egg filling and then swap it out for the bun, you have a protein-packed creation that hits all the right notes.

Getting creative with sliders isn't new. There are actually plenty of ways to play with flavor to create something that your friends and family will crave, like switching out the meat patty for a grilled slab of halloumi cheese or a Korean BBQ-marinated short rib topped with kimchi. But changing out the insides of your slider isn't the most creative way to approach this snack-sized burger. Using a deviled egg not only gives you an assortment of flavors but creates an aesthetic masterpiece that delivers a variety of textures in each bite.