Deviled Egg Mini Burgers Are The Perfect Marriage Of Your Two Favorite Foods
The internet is a treasure trove of inspiration, and we can definitely thank social media for introducing us to some truly innovative culinary ideas that are downright genius. TikTok has brought us one particularly interesting sensation in a video posted by @lanesbbqaustralia: deviled egg mini burgers. This delectable little slider idea definitely doesn't disappoint, and it marries two of our favorite appetizer bites. It's no secret that a fried egg is a mouthwatering addition to a well-seasoned grilled patty on a perfectly toasted buttery bun, but when you turn it into a deviled egg with a perfectly boiled white and creamy egg filling and then swap it out for the bun, you have a protein-packed creation that hits all the right notes.
Getting creative with sliders isn't new. There are actually plenty of ways to play with flavor to create something that your friends and family will crave, like switching out the meat patty for a grilled slab of halloumi cheese or a Korean BBQ-marinated short rib topped with kimchi. But changing out the insides of your slider isn't the most creative way to approach this snack-sized burger. Using a deviled egg not only gives you an assortment of flavors but creates an aesthetic masterpiece that delivers a variety of textures in each bite.
Spice up your new favorite creation
Deviled eggs are an appetizer staple for a reason. They are bite-sized, delicious, and they can be tricked out in any number of ways to please your palette. You can add some avocado to the egg mixture or go for a classic bacon and egg combo by mixing in some bacon bits, while a dab of chili crisp will give your slider an Asian flair that packs elements of heat and crunch. Mixing some pickle juice into the egg mixture will eliminate the need for an extra condiment (after all, sliders should be limited to a bite or two, not a full-sized burger) and give it the perfect tangy twist, and if you crave that crispy crunch you can add small bits of chopped pickle into the mix as well to add to the mouth feel of your sliders.
Any number of sauces will bring a distinct personality to your deviled egg sliders, from a sweet bacon jam or a spicy barbecue sauce to a creamy blue cheese spread, while leaves of baby arugula will give your sliders a peppery bite that elevates it from the standard choice of iceberg lettuce. You can also think outside of the box and go with a breakfast slider, using your deviled eggs to substitute for an English muffin, croissant or biscuit and layering some crispy bacon or juicy ham and some delicate cheese to give you the complete deal. Served alongside some crispy smashed potatoes and you'll have the perfect handheld snacker for your next brunch.