We love butter around here. The super fancy Champagne of butter beloved by the likes of Ina Garten, the goofy vodka butter best for trotting out at parties, and even the radioactive-hued replicant topping popcorn at movie theaters everywhere. We'll build a compound butter for any occasion, and with almost anything fit to mix. Tomatoes are no exception.

Tomatoes give even the best butters a perky kick that little can bring other than a tomato's signature acid, bright garden freshness, and vibrant color. And you'll want to use the little guys for the biggest impact. We prefer cherry tomatoes rather than grape for this preparation, as their enhanced sweetness seems to bounce off the butter's salinity, whether you're using a salted stick or adding it in. When working with a single stick, we're also only going to use half of the standard pint of tomatoes. Once even more herbs, spices and alliums enter the equation, it all gets thinned out quickly. Likewise, many recipes call for firing the tomatoes whole, but we also find that it's better to scoop out most of their seeds and juice so as not to introduce too much liquid and dilute the butter's composition. We also incorporate just the teensiest amount of a not-so-secret ingredient.