The Secret Ingredient For Chinese Restaurant-Style Chicken Wings At Home

If you're a fan of meaty snacks loaded with bright flavors, you might have a soft spot for take-out Chinese chicken wings. Unlike Korean dry-rub chicken wings which are covered in dry spices and rubbed with oil, Chinese wings are marinated in ingredients like soy sauce, Shaoxing rice wine, oyster sauce, brown sugar, ginger, and garlic. However, to successfully recreate these tasty morsels at home, cornstarch is essential. The reason for this is that this powdery corn-based thickener absorbs the moisture from your marinade, giving wings an extra crispy restaurant-style bite.

To easily incorporate cornstarch into your next batch of Chinese-style wings, start by adding around 2 tablespoons to your marinade. Once mixed, add in your wings, making sure each piece is well-coated. Then, place the chicken in your refrigerator for at least an hour before cooking. 30 minutes before you plan on frying your wings in a heavy-bottomed skillet, remove them from the fridge and bring them to room temperature. This step is crucial in creating a delectably crunchy exterior. Right before frying, toss the chicken in a few more tablespoons of cornstarch. This extra layer of white powder ensures your Chinese chicken wings will have the same irresistible texture as your favorite restaurant-style variety.