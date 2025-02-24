The Secret Ingredient For Chinese Restaurant-Style Chicken Wings At Home
If you're a fan of meaty snacks loaded with bright flavors, you might have a soft spot for take-out Chinese chicken wings. Unlike Korean dry-rub chicken wings which are covered in dry spices and rubbed with oil, Chinese wings are marinated in ingredients like soy sauce, Shaoxing rice wine, oyster sauce, brown sugar, ginger, and garlic. However, to successfully recreate these tasty morsels at home, cornstarch is essential. The reason for this is that this powdery corn-based thickener absorbs the moisture from your marinade, giving wings an extra crispy restaurant-style bite.
To easily incorporate cornstarch into your next batch of Chinese-style wings, start by adding around 2 tablespoons to your marinade. Once mixed, add in your wings, making sure each piece is well-coated. Then, place the chicken in your refrigerator for at least an hour before cooking. 30 minutes before you plan on frying your wings in a heavy-bottomed skillet, remove them from the fridge and bring them to room temperature. This step is crucial in creating a delectably crunchy exterior. Right before frying, toss the chicken in a few more tablespoons of cornstarch. This extra layer of white powder ensures your Chinese chicken wings will have the same irresistible texture as your favorite restaurant-style variety.
More ways to boost the texture and flavor of Chinese chicken wings at home
For extra flavorful chicken, make sure to give your wings plenty of time to marinate before frying. Use a variety of ingredients with sweet and sour flavor profiles such as honey, fish sauce, soy sauce, and cooking wine. Additionally, make sure your oil is between 325 and 350 degrees Fahrenheit before you begin the cooking process. Hot oil is a key component to fried wings with crispy skin.
While cornstarch may be the key ingredient to restaurant-style wings, if you prefer chicken that has a more prominent coating or breading, use a mixture of both flour and cornstarch. However, keep in mind that flour contains gluten which can affect the resulting texture of your wings. Since club soda is an easy way to enhance fried foods, incorporate some sparkling water into your marinade. The carbonation will help keep your breading light and airy.
Once cooked, serve your perfectly fried Chinese wings with rice, noodles drenched in peanut sauce, or a fresh salad made of red cabbage, Mandarin oranges, fresh ginger, and soy sauce. If you happen to have any wings left over, reheat Chinese food in a way that retains its flavor by adding extra seasonings or condiments as needed. Then, heat up your wings on a wire rack in the oven until fully warm and perfectly crisp.