Brunch Is Better With Coffee-Infused Pancakes
Fluffy buttermilk pancakes are a classic, but for a stack your friends will be buzzing about at Sunday brunch, add a little coffee. Breads and pastries infused with coffee are nothing new. Instant coffee is a pantry staple in Ina Garten's kitchen. Garten uses instant and freshly brewed coffee in her chocolate cake to create layers of flavor. Plus, Julia Child turned to instant coffee to update her boozy dinner party dessert recipe. For a smooth, strong shot of coffee shop flavor, you can mix in a shot of espresso, but instant is the easiest way to make coffee pancakes.
As any diner regular can attest, pancakes and coffee just make sense. Why not combine the two to give your breakfast a boost? If you're using instant espresso powder, simply incorporate one teaspoon for every cup of flour in your favorite pancake mix, or pour in a shot of espresso for every cup of flour. This is a hack that works whether you're making instant pancakes or stirring together your favorite flapjacks from scratch.
Baking with coffee
If you've ever dipped a buttery croissant into a foamy cup of cappuccino, you know coffee and sweets are a perfect pair. Coffee amps up the flavor of chewy caramels, adds moisture and depth to box brownies, and puts an elegant twist on frozen hot chocolate. Espresso powder pairs particularly well with chocolate. The ingredient intensifies the rich, chocolatey notes of cocoa. To give coffee-infused pancakes enhanced flavor, sprinkle a handful of chocolate chips into pancake batter.
Baking with instant coffee is an easy and convenient way to upgrade breads and bakes. Much like instant coffee, espresso powder is espresso that has already been brewed and dehydrated. Instant espresso offers a powerful punch to baked goods. Unlike instant coffee, espresso powder is just as strong as espresso that has been brewed. Because it's more concentrated, you can use much less espresso powder than instant coffee when baking. The ingredient adds depth to brownies, cookies, and cupcakes, or try it with crispy, chocolatey brownie brittle.