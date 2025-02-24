Brunch Is Better With Coffee-Infused Pancakes

If you've ever dipped a buttery croissant into a foamy cup of cappuccino, you know coffee and sweets are a perfect pair. Coffee amps up the flavor of chewy caramels, adds moisture and depth to box brownies, and puts an elegant twist on frozen hot chocolate. Espresso powder pairs particularly well with chocolate. The ingredient intensifies the rich, chocolatey notes of cocoa. To give coffee-infused pancakes enhanced flavor, sprinkle a handful of chocolate chips into pancake batter.

Baking with instant coffee is an easy and convenient way to upgrade breads and bakes. Much like instant coffee, espresso powder is espresso that has already been brewed and dehydrated. Instant espresso offers a powerful punch to baked goods. Unlike instant coffee, espresso powder is just as strong as espresso that has been brewed. Because it's more concentrated, you can use much less espresso powder than instant coffee when baking. The ingredient adds depth to brownies, cookies, and cupcakes, or try it with crispy, chocolatey brownie brittle.