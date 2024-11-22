Add Coffee To Caramel To Amp Up Your Sweet Treats

Much like there's a correct order for adding your cream and sugar to your coffee, there is a reliable protocol for making these caramels. You can start the way you typically would for the candy-making process, by combining sugar and brown sugar along with corn syrup, honey, butter, and half and half.

The twist is that at this point, you'll also toss in some instant coffee — a ratio of about 2 tablespoons per 1 ½ cup each of sugar and cream will do it. Make sure to let the mixture reach 250 degrees Fahrenheit (a candy thermometer is the best way to be sure), before removing it from the stove and adding vanilla extract (which will also help elevate the complexity of your coffee caramels). From there, it's a matter of carefully transferring the caramel to a greased and foil-lined pan, then having a little patience.

When your sheet of caramel has cooled, the candies are ready for cutting. If you want to take it a step further you can coat them in dark chocolate with a little sea salt, but either way, a single piece will guarantee a sweet smile.