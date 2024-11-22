Add Coffee To Caramel To Amp Up Your Sweet Treats
If you've ever ordered a caramel macchiato at your favorite coffee shop, you may have marveled at the ways in which bitter espresso and that sweet syrup combine flawlessly to balance one another. But for super fans of this popular drink, the good news is that there are other ways to marry these complementary flavors that go beyond the cup.
Coffee-infused caramels capitalize on the strength of this dynamic duo in a chewy, buttery, totally cravable way. With just a handful of ingredients (a standard lineup for a caramel recipe), you can create a new candy experience that boasts a subtle complexity thanks to the addition of instant coffee. These buttery bites bring all the signature goodness of that classic drink, with the added bonus of the coffee's acidity which helps to enhance the sweetness of the caramel, too. There are a lot of additions that can give your coffee a flavor boost, but sometimes it's fun to let coffee return the favor by elevating other treats.
Crafting coffee caramels
Much like there's a correct order for adding your cream and sugar to your coffee, there is a reliable protocol for making these caramels. You can start the way you typically would for the candy-making process, by combining sugar and brown sugar along with corn syrup, honey, butter, and half and half.
The twist is that at this point, you'll also toss in some instant coffee — a ratio of about 2 tablespoons per 1 ½ cup each of sugar and cream will do it. Make sure to let the mixture reach 250 degrees Fahrenheit (a candy thermometer is the best way to be sure), before removing it from the stove and adding vanilla extract (which will also help elevate the complexity of your coffee caramels). From there, it's a matter of carefully transferring the caramel to a greased and foil-lined pan, then having a little patience.
When your sheet of caramel has cooled, the candies are ready for cutting. If you want to take it a step further you can coat them in dark chocolate with a little sea salt, but either way, a single piece will guarantee a sweet smile.