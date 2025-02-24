One Condiment Gives You Perfectly Tender Tuna Steaks

Tuna salad isn't the only preparation of the popular fish that can benefit from a bit of mayonnaise. Just like the divisive condiment binds together your canned seafood, also introducing some creaminess to the mix, so, too can it keep tuna in its steak form a little moister than it would be on its own.

This is similar in concept to coating chicken with mayo to keep it juicy on the inside and crispy on the outside after a panko pat. The fatty, dense spread helps to lock in the protein's natural moisture, practically sealing it in, while a more standard marinade would just run off. Tuna also seems to cook about as fast as you can light a match, so the layer of protection a mayo encasement provides is a tad more forgiving in terms of temperature and cook time than something like salt and pepper alone. But you still need to season it.