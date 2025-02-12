Give Boring Tuna Salad A Hint Of Sweetness

Although tuna is among the premier tinned fish varieties you should have in your pantry, the salad it is often destined to become can be quite bland. At its most basic, you've got the cooked-to-white fish that tastes like next to nothing and the mayo that might have a hint of lemon at best, but mostly just exists to hold it all together with creamy zeal. Anything extra is a necessary accessory. Your entry-level spices, salt and pepper, enhance it all a bit while adding a passing heat, but it's all still pretty perfunctory. Unless, instead, you turn it into a delightful choose-your-own-adventure dish, where you can add all manner of mix-ins catered to your very taste. And if it's a sweet tooth kind of day, another common pantry ingredient can give your tuna salad that satisfying quality with just a few shakes: balsamic vinegar.

Balsamic vinegar (not to be confused with vinaigrette!) adds a subtle but full-bodied sweetness to tons of foodstuffs. You'll find it used to glaze fried chicken wings, drizzled over fruit or cheese, and paired with excellent olive oil for dipping fresh baked bread. And even just a little bit splashed into tuna salad brings its same signature pizzazz to your otherwise basic everyday sandwich.