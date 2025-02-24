Why Mott's Has A Carrot-Shaped Fruit Snack

Fruit gummies are loved nearly universally, even by celebrity chefs like Gordon Ramsey. One of the biggest companies behind fruit gummies is Mott's. Known primarily for its apple juice and fruit gummies, Mott's is heavily associated with fruit — but fruit is not the only ingredient the company uses.

Snackers with keen eyes have noticed carrot-shaped gummies inside of Mott's fruit snacks, which seem quite out of place. However, this vegetable-shaped gummy is far from an accident. According to Mott's, this shape was added to represent the vegetable juices used to make these snacks.

Carrot juice is not the only vegetable juice present in Mott's fruit snacks, but carrots were chosen to represent all the vegetable juices as a whole. It serves as a cute little inside joke and makes for a fun surprise in a bag of fruit gummies.