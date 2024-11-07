The Creative Way Gordon Ramsay Uses Store-Bought Fruit Snacks

Welch's Fruit Snacks are a slept on nostalgic favorite. A mix between artificial gummy candy goodness and real fruit, these sweet snacks are perfect for all kinds of scenarios, from school lunches and mid-run pick-me-ups to midnight munchies and TSA-approved airport snackle boxes. Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay not only appreciates the multifunctionality of fruit snacks, but he takes them to a whole new level.

As part of a collaboration with the Welch's brand, Ramsay incorporates two different flavors of the signature fruit snacks in three different ways in his tutti fruity ice cream sandwich recipe shared on TikTok. He starts by making classic sugar cookies, then tops each cookie with whole Welch's Berries 'n Cherries Fruit Snacks before baking. If you haven't had this specific variety in a while, those flavors are exactly what you might imagine: blackberry, blueberry, cherry, strawberry, and raspberry.

@gordonramsayofficial Bookmark this DELICIOUS @Welch's Fruit Snacks ice cream sandwich 🍪🍨✨ Each batch makes 4 Welch's Fruit Snacks Tutti Fruity Ice Cream Sandwiches ! Ingredients for the cookies 🍪 2 x 0.8oz Pouches of Welch's Fruit Snacks, Berries 'n Cherries Variety 4.4oz unsalted butter (125g unsalted butter), softened ½ cup (100g light brown soft sugar) 1 x egg 1 tsp vanilla extract ½ tsp kosher salt ¾ tsp baking soda 2 cups (250g / 9oz) all-purpose plain flour, plus extra for dusting Ingredients for the ice-cream 🍨 1 quart of vanilla ice-cream 2 x 0.8oz pouches of Welch's Mixed Fruit Snacks, Mixed Fruit Variety, chopped Ingredients to assemble / decorate: 2 x 0.8oz Pouches of Welch's Fruit Snacks, Mixed Fruit Variety, some chopped and some kept whole Instructions: 1. Start with the cookies, mixing the butter, sugar, egg, vanilla extract, salt and baking soda in a stand mixer. With the mixer on low speed, add the flour and mix to create a soft dough. Once soft, make a ball, cover in plastic wrap & chill for 1 hour. 2. Pre-heat the oven to 350F / 180C 3. Roll out the dough on a floured surface and using a 9cm round cutter stamp into discs. Arrange on a large cookie sheet lined with parchment paper, leaving a gap between each cookie to allow each one to spread. Finish each cookie off by adding your Welch's Berries 'n Cherries Fruit Snacks on top of each cookie, pressing each piece in gently to secure them in place. 4. Bake in the oven for 12-14 minutes, or until the cookies are lightly golden brown, but still a little soft. Remove from the oven and set aside to cool. 5. To make the ice cream- start by removing it from the freezer and allowing it to soften. Scoop into a large bowl and mix in your first 2 0.8 oz pouches of chopped up Mixed Fruit Welch's Fruit Snacks. 6. Using an ice cream scoop, shape 2 -3 balls of ice cream on top of one of the cookie bases once cooled. Scatter with additional chopped Mixed Fruit Welch's Fruit Snacks before sandwiching together. 7. Finish things off by rolling the sides of each sandwich with remaining Welch's Fruit Snacks pieces and enjoy ! #easyrecipes #recipeshare #fallrecipes #dessert #easybaking #backtoschool #ad ♬ original sound – Gordon Ramsay

Once his fruit snack-packed cookies are baked, Ramsay adds chopped pieces of the absolute classic Mixed Fruit flavor (strawberry, white grape raspberry, orange, white grape peach, and Welch's concord grape) into store-bought vanilla ice cream for the filling. As he assembles his sandwiches, he dots the top of each ice cream scoop with a few more Fruit Snacks, then rolls the edge of the entire cookie sandwich in a mix of chopped and whole gluten-free candy pieces. Fruity, chewy, and flavorful, fruit snacks are a fabulous — and, evidently, Gordon Ramsay-approved — way to add a twist on a classic dessert.