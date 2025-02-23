The Popular Seafood Restaurant Menu Item You May Want To Avoid Ordering
Whether you're enjoying a summertime lobster roll or a cozy plate of Britain's defining street food, fish and chips, on a cold night, seafood fits the bill any time of year. There are plenty of delicious choices, but when you're in the mood for a hearty bowl of soup, you might want to think twice about ordering the clam chowder. Clam chowder is a common option at many American restaurants, but not all chowders are made equally. Surprisingly, this dish often uses lower-quality ingredients, but you'll still pay a premium for it. You're better off making it at home.
Clam chowder is usually made from cream, clam juice, and other add-ins like potatoes and veggies, but fresh clams are hard to find in this seafood soup — canned clams are the clam of choice, making it potentially one of the lowest-quality seafood dishes, even at chain restaurants with good reputations. Canned foods aren't always bad for you, but canned clams have higher levels of chemicals than other canned seafood products.
Avoid clam chowder when dining out
In 2022, the Food and Drug Administration released its findings of PFAS, commonly referred to as "forever chemicals," in various types of seafood. The report noted that "the levels of PFOA in clams were likely a health concern" among the samples. While canned clams in 2022 were voluntarily recalled for this reason, the FDA's 2024 report found that PFAS levels were still a problem in samples of the canned product being imported from China.
When dining out, check with your server before ordering the chowder; ask whether real clams are used, and where they come from. New England clam chowder is easy to make at home if you follow tips like adding fresh herbs and spices, along with heavy cream and milk. Plus, clams are widely available at grocery stores and fish markets, meaning you can chop up fresh, real clams for a homemade version of the dish. Cook the clams before using them in the soup, which will make them easier to chop and ensure that they're safe to eat. However, avoid overcooking them to guarantee a tender consistency. The best part about making clam chowder at home is you can add experimental ingredients like pork or sweetcorn kernels.