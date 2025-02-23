The Popular Seafood Restaurant Menu Item You May Want To Avoid Ordering

Whether you're enjoying a summertime lobster roll or a cozy plate of Britain's defining street food, fish and chips, on a cold night, seafood fits the bill any time of year. There are plenty of delicious choices, but when you're in the mood for a hearty bowl of soup, you might want to think twice about ordering the clam chowder. Clam chowder is a common option at many American restaurants, but not all chowders are made equally. Surprisingly, this dish often uses lower-quality ingredients, but you'll still pay a premium for it. You're better off making it at home.

Clam chowder is usually made from cream, clam juice, and other add-ins like potatoes and veggies, but fresh clams are hard to find in this seafood soup — canned clams are the clam of choice, making it potentially one of the lowest-quality seafood dishes, even at chain restaurants with good reputations. Canned foods aren't always bad for you, but canned clams have higher levels of chemicals than other canned seafood products.