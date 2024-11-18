Don't Forget To Clean Your Kitchen's Knife Block
Most people have knife blocks, and many blade sets include them. While they're are a great way to easily store all of your kitchen knives, can you remember the last time you cleaned yours? You might think that since you're not putting dirty cutters back in the block, it's probably pretty clean. Well, not exactly. In fact, knife blocks, especially wooden ones, can be breeding grounds for mold and bacteria if not regularly maintained.
Moisture is usually the biggest issue that impacts wooden knife blocks. If you're not completely drying off your blades before putting them away, moisture can lead to mold growth inside the slots, and you probably won't even be able to see it. Likewise, if your knife block is stored in a spot where it can be splashed by water or exposed to steam, it could suffer the same fate. Fortunately, they can be cleaned relatively easily. First off, you'll want to tip it over and give it a good shake to dislodge any debris that might be stuck in the slots. You can then use either a pipe cleaner or a straw brush — like these extra-long models from RawNori — to clean inside the openings. Be sure to dip your choice in isopropyl alcohol, distilled white vinegar, or a diluted bleach solution to kill off any mold and bacteria.
Cleaning plastic knife blocks is much simpler as they can be submerged in water. You can either wash them in hot, soapy liquid by hand or put them on the top rack of a dishwasher, provided they are deemed safe for the appliance. With both plastic and wooden knife blocks, make sure to let them thoroughly dry out before reinserting your blades.
If you're tired of cleaning your knife block, consider an easier alternative
Traditional knife blocks can often be more trouble than they're worth, not just because of how dirty they can get but because they can actually dull your knives over time as you pull them out and put them back in. Alongside this, big, chunky models can take up valuable counter space. Fortunately, there are a ton of different options that can save you on cleaning time while also keeping your knives in good shape.
One alternative is a magnetic knife holder. These can be either mounted on the wall like Modern Innovations' stainless steel knife bar or placed on the counter like Musifan's magnetic knife stand. Magnetic strips and stands are great because they're super easy to clean — just wipe them down — and they allow you to show off all your fancy knives.
Another option is an in-drawer knife organizer, which can be a good option for folks with inquisitive kids or pets that like knocking stuff about. These keep your blades out of sight until you need them, and the best are designed to prevent wear. Likewise, if you don't have a ton of knives, you can use sheaths to keep them in good shape and preventing any dangerous accidents. They're definitely not for those with a big knife collection, but they're a great alternative to bulky blocks.