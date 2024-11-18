Don't Forget To Clean Your Kitchen's Knife Block

Most people have knife blocks, and many blade sets include them. While they're are a great way to easily store all of your kitchen knives, can you remember the last time you cleaned yours? You might think that since you're not putting dirty cutters back in the block, it's probably pretty clean. Well, not exactly. In fact, knife blocks, especially wooden ones, can be breeding grounds for mold and bacteria if not regularly maintained.

Moisture is usually the biggest issue that impacts wooden knife blocks. If you're not completely drying off your blades before putting them away, moisture can lead to mold growth inside the slots, and you probably won't even be able to see it. Likewise, if your knife block is stored in a spot where it can be splashed by water or exposed to steam, it could suffer the same fate. Fortunately, they can be cleaned relatively easily. First off, you'll want to tip it over and give it a good shake to dislodge any debris that might be stuck in the slots. You can then use either a pipe cleaner or a straw brush — like these extra-long models from RawNori — to clean inside the openings. Be sure to dip your choice in isopropyl alcohol, distilled white vinegar, or a diluted bleach solution to kill off any mold and bacteria.

Cleaning plastic knife blocks is much simpler as they can be submerged in water. You can either wash them in hot, soapy liquid by hand or put them on the top rack of a dishwasher, provided they are deemed safe for the appliance. With both plastic and wooden knife blocks, make sure to let them thoroughly dry out before reinserting your blades.