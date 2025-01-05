Delta Passengers Can Order Shake Shack Burgers Mid-Flight — With A Catch

For original Shake Shack fans, the company's massive expansion from a single stand in Madison Square Park to the hundreds of locations around the globe has made securing the restaurant's favorite burgers, shakes, and crinkle cut fries so much easier. But there's the manner of a pesky blind spot when it comes to burger access — and that's the friendly skies.

Fortunately though, the restaurant has decided to take its show on the road, or into the air, by partnering with Delta Airlines. For the first time ever, passengers of the airline can order Shake Shack at 30,000 feet starting on December 1, 2024. But before you go switching your holiday flight from another airline, you'll want to hear the specifics.

The initial rollout is limited, and will be available only on flights from Boston. Additionally, the passengers with the golden ticket to beef patty perfection must not only be in first class, but traveling more than 900 miles to their final destination.