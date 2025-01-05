Delta Passengers Can Order Shake Shack Burgers Mid-Flight — With A Catch
For original Shake Shack fans, the company's massive expansion from a single stand in Madison Square Park to the hundreds of locations around the globe has made securing the restaurant's favorite burgers, shakes, and crinkle cut fries so much easier. But there's the manner of a pesky blind spot when it comes to burger access — and that's the friendly skies.
Fortunately though, the restaurant has decided to take its show on the road, or into the air, by partnering with Delta Airlines. For the first time ever, passengers of the airline can order Shake Shack at 30,000 feet starting on December 1, 2024. But before you go switching your holiday flight from another airline, you'll want to hear the specifics.
The initial rollout is limited, and will be available only on flights from Boston. Additionally, the passengers with the golden ticket to beef patty perfection must not only be in first class, but traveling more than 900 miles to their final destination.
The future of in-flight food
While the program is expected to expand into other markets in the coming year, specifics about those restrictions have yet to be announced. In the meantime, those lucky early customers can pre-select their Shake Shack meal starting seven days before take-off (and up to 24 hours prior to wheels up).
The available selection will include the signature Shackburger with ShackSauce, lettuce, and tomato on the iconic Martin's potato bun (a reminder to diners that there's a reason these are so good), along with chips, a Caesar salad, and a dark chocolate brownie.
Those crispy fries and creamy shakes aren't on the menu (which means you'll have to try a location on the ground to experience what sets Shake Shack milkshakes apart from other fast food options). But this collaboration brings the beloved cult-level classic burger to a setting mostly known for barely edible food options. And while the restaurant chain may have a fine dining origin story, for those with the golden first class ticket from Boston this season, its next chapter is airborne.