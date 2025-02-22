Give Your Chicken Burger A Shawarma Twist For A Major Flavor Upgrade

If your burger needs a Mediterranean spin, or, rather, just a new and refreshing take, shawarma could be the way to go. Instead of traditional seasonings (we see you, Italian herbs, salt, and pepper), go a different route and give your meat a bit of a twist. Though it may seem or sound exotic, shawarma is pretty approachable. If you aren't familiar with shawarma, it's a popular cooking method from the Middle East in which thin pieces of meat — usually chicken, beef, or lamb — are slow cooked by turning on a vertical spit in front of a heat source. Shawarma literally means "to turn" in Arabic, which makes sense when you see those slowly spinning, dripping, juicy hunks of meat sizzling away.

In terms of the meat itself, it must be well-marinated and spiced before being layered on the spit. Many recipes call for leaving your meat of choice to sit and hang out with a combination of good and flavorful olive oil, fresh lemon juice, garlic, cumin, coriander, salt, pepper, and cinnamon — a combination of punchy flavors that bring a warmth to the meat.