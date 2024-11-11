Chicken Sandwiches, Burgers, And Patties: What's The Difference?

When it comes to convenience, few options beat the sandwich. The textural delight of contrasting bread and chicken are easy to understand, hence the food's widespread popularity. It's no surprise consumers come up with (flawed) fried chicken sandwich rankings across fast food chains.

What's confusing, though, is the naming convention — in that there doesn't appear to be a convention. You'll see the terms "chicken sandwich," "chicken burger," and "chicken patty" tossed around in parallel. And without images on the menu, you may not know exactly what you're going to get unless you understand the real differences.

Generally, a chicken sandwich is the broadest term (any piece of chicken between sliced bread), while the chicken burger is designed to mimic the beef burger and a chicken patty is a formed meat patty similar to a crab cake. (It can also be a Caribbean pastry stuffed with chicken, but not in this context.)