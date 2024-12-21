From paella to ceviche to colorful poke bowls, there are infinite ways to prepare fish. Among the many ways to cook a fillet, poaching yields a delicate, moist, and luxurious seafood dish. This cooking technique involves slowly simmering fish in a flavorful liquid such as broth, wine, or butter, facilitating a tender and silky texture. And although booze and broth make great fish poaching conduits, a plant-based milk works even better: coconut milk.

Coconut milk has a fatty, creamy consistency that infuses a poached fish dish with a thick, full-bodied texture that makes each forkful a luxuriously moist bite. With its delicately sweet but never cloying taste accented by rich and nutty undertones, this dairy alternative infuses fish with a vibrant yet plush complexity that makes for a sumptuous, beachy recipe. Despite its singular flavor, coconut milk marries well with many spices, herbs, condiments, and side dishes, which means your options for pairing and jazzing up this creamy, coconutty dish are anything but limited.

Coconut milk works well with the same types of fish typically used in other poached fish recipes. Whether you're working with a firm white fish like cod or halibut, or delicate options like tilapia or sole, these varieties work beautifully in coconut milk-based poaching liquids, offering flexibility in the kitchen. If possible, opt for canned coconut milk over cartons, as it is thicker, richer, and better suited for cooking. Just make sure you don't use the worst type of canned coconut milk.