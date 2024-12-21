The Plant-Based Milk That Takes Fish To New Heights
From paella to ceviche to colorful poke bowls, there are infinite ways to prepare fish. Among the many ways to cook a fillet, poaching yields a delicate, moist, and luxurious seafood dish. This cooking technique involves slowly simmering fish in a flavorful liquid such as broth, wine, or butter, facilitating a tender and silky texture. And although booze and broth make great fish poaching conduits, a plant-based milk works even better: coconut milk.
Coconut milk has a fatty, creamy consistency that infuses a poached fish dish with a thick, full-bodied texture that makes each forkful a luxuriously moist bite. With its delicately sweet but never cloying taste accented by rich and nutty undertones, this dairy alternative infuses fish with a vibrant yet plush complexity that makes for a sumptuous, beachy recipe. Despite its singular flavor, coconut milk marries well with many spices, herbs, condiments, and side dishes, which means your options for pairing and jazzing up this creamy, coconutty dish are anything but limited.
Coconut milk works well with the same types of fish typically used in other poached fish recipes. Whether you're working with a firm white fish like cod or halibut, or delicate options like tilapia or sole, these varieties work beautifully in coconut milk-based poaching liquids, offering flexibility in the kitchen. If possible, opt for canned coconut milk over cartons, as it is thicker, richer, and better suited for cooking. Just make sure you don't use the worst type of canned coconut milk.
Jazzing up coconut milk poached fish
Coconut milk poached fish is best when combined with other ingredients for added depth of flavor. Luckily, there's no shortage of options, so don't be afraid to branch out, explore new combinations, and try out your favorite fish fixings.
To temper the sweet, rich taste of coconut milk, infuse your poached fish with miso. This fermented Japanese paste functions as an umami flavor bomb, giving each bite a meaty, savory taste. Of course, you can never go wrong by adding garlic to a miso-infused poached fish to achieve that timeless, borderline buttery allium flair. Garnish with green onions and serve with roasted veggies for a light yet deeply savory dinner.
Feeling spicy? Add curry paste, lemongrass, cilantro, ginger, and freshly squeezed lime juice for a bright, creamy, spicy, and subtly sweet Thai-inspired entree that's as multidimensional as it is accessible and classic. Serve over jasmine rice with buttery sautéed mushrooms and wash it all down with an ice-cold Sapporo.
Whichever way you choose to doll it up, don't miss out on the silky-smooth opulence of coconut milk-poached fish. Trust us, your taste buds (and dinner guests) will thank you.