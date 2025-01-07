This Popular Fast Food Chain Serves An Entire Rotisserie Chicken, But Only In One City
What fast food restaurants come to mind when you think of chicken? Many would likely name spots such as Chick-fil-A, Kentucky Fried Chicken, and Popeyes which have been ranked as the most popular chicken fast food chains in the United States. People are less likely to think of Arby's. The restaurant is better known for its roast beef sandwiches and those Arby's seasoned curly fries. While there are a few crispy chicken offerings on the Arby's nationwide menu that come in the form of sandwiches, wraps, tenders, and nuggets (The nuggets didn't exactly win Chowhound's definitive ranking of fast food chicken nuggets and tenders), one city's Arby's locations are taking things to the next level by selling entire rotisserie chickens.
If you are looking to get your chicken dinner fixings from Arby's, you will need to visit a location in Richmond, Virginia. The first locations were founded by Richard Ripp in 1967 when he opened 18 Arby's restaurants in the city under The Restaurant Company brand. Some of these outposts offer the chain's traditional menu items, along with a variety of options for a complete chicken dinner. For about $25.99, the whole chicken platter comes with eight pieces of chicken, four sides, and four muffins — and appears to feed about four people.
How to order a rotisserie chicken from Arby's
Now, once you are in Richmond, Virginia, ordering a whole rotisserie chicken at Arby's is easy. But there is one downside: It can only be ordered at the store. That means the chicken dinner cannot be ordered via a delivery service app. In-person, you will be met with a few different options for the rotisserie chicken. If you aren't interested in eating an entire chicken which has eight pieces total, you can order half of a chicken, or even just one breast and wing. Both options come with either one or two sides. The quarter-chicken platter offers white meat only, while the half-chicken platter comes with dark meat or mixed. Prices for these platters range anywhere from $10 to $16.
Some Richmond-based Arby's also offer a variety of sides with the chicken platter, including steamed broccoli, macaroni and cheese, corn, mashed potatoes, lima beans, a baked potato, a sweet potato, and a garden salad. Along with offering a whole rotisserie chicken, these spots also boast a few special items that are not sold in other cities, including zucchini muffins, which are also available in-store only. The dessert option comes as a single muffin or in a four-pack designed to wrap up a satisfying Arby's chicken dinner. Maybe someday a few of these treats might join the line-up of Arby's menu items you can find at the grocery store, so fans can enjoy them nationwide.