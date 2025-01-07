This Popular Fast Food Chain Serves An Entire Rotisserie Chicken, But Only In One City

What fast food restaurants come to mind when you think of chicken? Many would likely name spots such as Chick-fil-A, Kentucky Fried Chicken, and Popeyes which have been ranked as the most popular chicken fast food chains in the United States. People are less likely to think of Arby's. The restaurant is better known for its roast beef sandwiches and those Arby's seasoned curly fries. While there are a few crispy chicken offerings on the Arby's nationwide menu that come in the form of sandwiches, wraps, tenders, and nuggets (The nuggets didn't exactly win Chowhound's definitive ranking of fast food chicken nuggets and tenders), one city's Arby's locations are taking things to the next level by selling entire rotisserie chickens.

If you are looking to get your chicken dinner fixings from Arby's, you will need to visit a location in Richmond, Virginia. The first locations were founded by Richard Ripp in 1967 when he opened 18 Arby's restaurants in the city under The Restaurant Company brand. Some of these outposts offer the chain's traditional menu items, along with a variety of options for a complete chicken dinner. For about $25.99, the whole chicken platter comes with eight pieces of chicken, four sides, and four muffins — and appears to feed about four people.