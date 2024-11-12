Give Burgers A Greek Twist With A Particular Type Of Cheese
Whether you prefer your patties thick and hearty, lean and veggie-forward, or smashed and stacked, for some people there's nothing better than a cheeseburger. But although there are a lot of mistakes that everyone makes when it comes to burgers, not branching out with your cheese options might be the biggest one.
Creamy goat, pungent blue, washed-rind brie, and even milky mozzarella have a place in the pantheon of gooey burger toppings, but one cheese will take you straight to Mediterranean heaven. Feta, with its Greek origins, is typically a sheep's milk cheese (although some goat's milk is allowed) with a distinctive flavor profile thanks to a salty brine. The result is a flavorful and firm finished product known for its crumble-ability and usefulness in everything from salads to pizza.
When added to your burger, however, feta adds a creamy texture and a touch of tang, balancing and rounding out that rich umami quality of the classic sandwich. While this cheese is a simple addition to transform your sheet pan meals, there's more than one way to introduce feta into your burger recipe — so grab a package and prepare for a game-changing Greek twist to your classic.
Building a feta burger
When it comes to building a perfect burger, placement matters. And while burger 101 might help you decide when to add your seasonings, you can incorporate your feta twist sooner than you might expect. Instead of simply layering it on top of your patty, chuck some into the meat mixture, too. By combining about 2 ounces of crumbled feta with a pound of beef, your patties will have added complexity that's evenly distributed throughout every bite.
When it comes to fixin's, you can double down with crumbled or sliced feta on top of your burger in place of your typical cheese. You can also lean into the Mediterranean mindset by drawing inspiration from a Greek salad with halved Kalamata olives, marinated red onions, or slices of cucumber, or the flavors of Greek dressing with oregano, mustard, and garlic. You can even create a creamy topping by combining those elements with Greek yogurt. Alternately, fold a couple of ounces of feta into a little mayo along with your choice of herbs (like parsley and mint), and a squeeze of fresh citrus. These Greek-themed spreads offer a deliciously cool contrast to your hot-off-the-grill, caramelized patty.
You can further customize your burger as feta pairs well with everything from tomatoes and onions to honey and chives. But no matter how you make this burger creation or where you take your first memorable bite, you can count on being in a Greek state of mind.