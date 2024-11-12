Give Burgers A Greek Twist With A Particular Type Of Cheese

Whether you prefer your patties thick and hearty, lean and veggie-forward, or smashed and stacked, for some people there's nothing better than a cheeseburger. But although there are a lot of mistakes that everyone makes when it comes to burgers, not branching out with your cheese options might be the biggest one.

Creamy goat, pungent blue, washed-rind brie, and even milky mozzarella have a place in the pantheon of gooey burger toppings, but one cheese will take you straight to Mediterranean heaven. Feta, with its Greek origins, is typically a sheep's milk cheese (although some goat's milk is allowed) with a distinctive flavor profile thanks to a salty brine. The result is a flavorful and firm finished product known for its crumble-ability and usefulness in everything from salads to pizza.

When added to your burger, however, feta adds a creamy texture and a touch of tang, balancing and rounding out that rich umami quality of the classic sandwich. While this cheese is a simple addition to transform your sheet pan meals, there's more than one way to introduce feta into your burger recipe — so grab a package and prepare for a game-changing Greek twist to your classic.