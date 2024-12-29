Turn Those Canned Biscuits Into Sweet And Gooey Korean Pancakes

Sure, mug cakes and the occasional late-night bowl of cereal are quick sweet-treat fixes, but why not elevate your snack game with something unique? The Korean hotteok, often dubbed a Korean pancake or Korean doughnut, is a warm, comforting treat you'll find from street food vendors in Seoul alongside classic Korean corn dogs and tteokbokki.

This popular Korean treat combines chewy dough with a gooey filling made from brown sugar, cinnamon, and nuts. It's typically got a golden, crisp exterior that makes for a bite with slight crunch and a warm, ooey-gooey center that is seriously satisfying.

If you're not wandering the lively streets of Seoul, where vendors serve piping hot hotteok fresh off the griddle, you can still indulge at home. While traditional recipes require making yeast dough and waiting for it to rise, canned biscuits offer a genius shortcut. Canned biscuit dough is versatile, beginner-friendly, and shaves hours off your prep time. Make your canned biscuits taste homemade with this simple hack, and get excited for a new, internationally inspired dessert!