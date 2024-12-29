Turn Those Canned Biscuits Into Sweet And Gooey Korean Pancakes
Sure, mug cakes and the occasional late-night bowl of cereal are quick sweet-treat fixes, but why not elevate your snack game with something unique? The Korean hotteok, often dubbed a Korean pancake or Korean doughnut, is a warm, comforting treat you'll find from street food vendors in Seoul alongside classic Korean corn dogs and tteokbokki.
This popular Korean treat combines chewy dough with a gooey filling made from brown sugar, cinnamon, and nuts. It's typically got a golden, crisp exterior that makes for a bite with slight crunch and a warm, ooey-gooey center that is seriously satisfying.
If you're not wandering the lively streets of Seoul, where vendors serve piping hot hotteok fresh off the griddle, you can still indulge at home. While traditional recipes require making yeast dough and waiting for it to rise, canned biscuits offer a genius shortcut. Canned biscuit dough is versatile, beginner-friendly, and shaves hours off your prep time. Make your canned biscuits taste homemade with this simple hack, and get excited for a new, internationally inspired dessert!
How to use canned biscuits for the best homemade hotteok
Using canned biscuits to make hotteok offers numerous advantages. The pre-made dough ensures consistency, making it beginner-friendly and ideal for family treats. And, since you won't have to wait for the dough to rise, it's a great quick-fix snack for those of us who are busy or simply feeling a little lazy!
So, to make these easy, gooey pancakes, start by taking refrigerated biscuit dough and flattening each piece into a disc with a rolling pin. Place a spoonful of filling in the center (usually a mix of brown sugar, cinnamon, and crushed nuts like cashews for texture), fold the edges in to form a sort of ball, and pinch them together to seal the filling inside. Heat these dough balls in a skillet with some oil until each side is golden brown, pressing down gently to slightly flatten them. The result is a crispy exterior that gives way to a sweet, syrupy center when bitten into.
Despite the shortcut, the flavors remain authentic. As the sugar filling heats, it melts into a luscious syrup, creating that irresistible gooey center. The canned dough crisps up beautifully, providing the perfect contrast to the soft and chewy interior. You can even experiment with fillings, such as Nutella or jam, to make each pancake uniquely your own. Pair these pancakes with tea or coffee for a delightful snack or dessert that's ready in minutes.