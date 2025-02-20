It's Time To Stop Overlooking The Star-Shaped Side Of Your Box Grater And Learn To Use It

There are plenty of kitchen utensils that aren't used to their full potential. We either stick them in the back of the cupboard, like those surprisingly useful baking tools, or we get in the habit of taking what is essentially a multi-tool, and repeatedly use it for one task. Such is often the case with the versatile box grater. These days it might seem bulky or old-fashioned, but the four-sided box grater (also called a cheese grater) offers different faces for a reason. Many people focus on the side with the larger holes for creating classic shredded cheese or hash brown potatoes. Some may use the face with the long slits as a low-tech mandoline for potato chips or cucumber slices. Those are both fantastic applications of the grater. But what about that one face with the tiny, puckered, star-shaped holes? What's that even for?

That underused side is essentially a zester, perfect for fine-grating Parmesan, garlic, citrus and more. Sure, it may be a little complicated to clean out citrus zest from the star-shaped side than it is to wash shredded potato off the large-hole side, but that shouldn't deter you from using it. If a recipe requires a lot of zest, for example, the four-sided grater provides a much more stable work surface over a hand-held microplane, especially if you position the box grater the right way, protecting your knuckles along the way.