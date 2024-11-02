Andrew Zimmern Shared His 4 Must-Have Kitchen Tools

When it comes to having a well-equipped kitchen, it can be confusing at times to narrow down what's necessary given the breadth of options. Retailers stock a gadget and device for just about every job, but if you purchase them all you may never have nearly enough storage space.

Fortunately, we had a chance to chat with an expert for some advice. Cookbook author and television host Andrew Zimmern took some time away from the 2024 Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival in October to share his thoughts on critical kitchen implements. While the chef has previously shared everything from a pro tip for finding the best restaurant in every city to advice for no-skill poached chicken, his first response to this question may be more basic than you expect.

"I really find that most home cooks don't have good knives and don't have good pots and pans," he said. He went on to describe the range of cookware that a home cook can consider, from cheaper options like cast iron (although he noted that "they don't perform well with acids") to pricier brands like Staub and Le Creuset that come along with ceramic coatings. Zimmern explained that heavily insulated pots and pans will more evenly distribute heat, and shared that he is personally partial to carbon steel for much of his work, but one way or another, he was emphatic: "you have to have the right pots and pans."