How A Humidifier Can Help You Make The Best Fresh Homemade Pasta

Your homemade pasta can be as rustic or as refined as the limits of your imagination and your kitchen equipment allow. But there are some environmental factors that could curtail even the most creative chef's efforts, factors that even the fanciest dough rollers and extruders just won't be able to fix. There's a natural reason your hand-crafted pappardelle, orecchiette, and spaghetti might turn out different if you're in a desert region or closer to the coast: humidity.

Even if you're making pasta in the same fixed kitchen time after time, your results can vary depending on the season. On muggy summer evenings, there's simply more moisture in the air than on those hand-chapping, wintery nights. Too much humidity, and even the most properly rested homemade pasta dough can get sticky and hard to handle. Too little, and it could approach the dreaded crumble zone. So, when locale or just the ever-changing dew point calls for it, a standard humidifier is an easy way to regulate your kitchen atmosphere for consistent pasta production. Sure, it's a little simpler than the climate-controlling tools that some professional chefs apply in their pasta labs, but it's a step above hoping for the best.