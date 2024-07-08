Why You Should Ditch Your Oven For The Air Fryer On Hot Summer Days

There's no denying that summer is the best season for hosting backyard barbecues or planning the perfect picnic, but sometimes the weather gets too hot for comfort, especially indoors. Even if your home has air conditioning, the cost of keeping your space cool adds up when temperatures are high from June through August. To keep yourself from roasting without constantly running your A.C., consider changing up how you cook, starting with the appliances you use.

If an older, wiser relative has ever told you to avoid using your oven during the summer, you should heed their advice. While ovens aren't designed to warm your home (and using them to do so is unsafe), the appliance does send a ton of heat into the surrounding air from the time you pre-heat it to the time that it finally cools down. But skyrocketing summer temperatures shouldn't stop you from enjoying oven-baked barbecue baby back ribs or roasted veggies. For foods that normally go in the oven at high temperatures (or for hours at a time), turn to your trusty air fryer instead.

While your air fryer still circulates hot air to cook food like a convection oven, this countertop kitchen appliance operates much more efficiently than your oven thanks to its small size, so it doesn't need to run for nearly as long. That means you're less likely to lose your cool in the kitchen on the hottest days of the year.

