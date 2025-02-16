What To Expect When Dining At Reba McEntire's Restaurant, Reba's Place
Country singer and actress Reba McEntire is well-known for her southern tastes. The celebrity has gone on record stating that her favorite foods are Southern staples, specifically tasty Texan dishes like country-fried steak. Given her strong love of food, it didn't come as a shock when she opened her own restaurant and bar: Reba's Place, located in Atoka, Oklahoma. The establishment serves brunch, lunch, and dinner, featuring southern favorites, home-cooked inspired meals, and plenty of Tex-Mex. It also has a decadent dessert menu featuring pies, banana pudding, shortcake, and more.
Reba's Place also boasts a full bar offering beer, wine, spirits, and cocktails. On top of being chockfull of Reba's southern favorites, the restaurant serves as a live music venue. Given Reba's history with live music, in a way it is only fitting that her restaurant is a cross of things she loves.
What to know before dining at Reba's Place
With just the Atoka location, Reba's Place is one of a kind. The restaurant opened January 2023 with a menu centered around southern comfort and a stage built for intimate live music performances. On top of being a restaurant and bar, Reba's Place also has a book lounge and merchandise shop. As for the food, customers have compared its taste and quality to that of Applebee's. Some customers seem to really love the food while others say it is comfort food of middling quality; at the very least, crowds seem to find dining at Reba's Place to be an overall enjoyable if not necessarily remarkable experience.
While the reactions to the food range from neutral to enthusiastic, one customer noted the portions were generous and the price wasn't bad, with a large burger and fries coming out to $18 total. More than anything, customers seem to enjoy Reba's Place for its unique aesthetic than the food itself.