What To Expect When Dining At Reba McEntire's Restaurant, Reba's Place

Country singer and actress Reba McEntire is well-known for her southern tastes. The celebrity has gone on record stating that her favorite foods are Southern staples, specifically tasty Texan dishes like country-fried steak. Given her strong love of food, it didn't come as a shock when she opened her own restaurant and bar: Reba's Place, located in Atoka, Oklahoma. The establishment serves brunch, lunch, and dinner, featuring southern favorites, home-cooked inspired meals, and plenty of Tex-Mex. It also has a decadent dessert menu featuring pies, banana pudding, shortcake, and more.

Reba's Place also boasts a full bar offering beer, wine, spirits, and cocktails. On top of being chockfull of Reba's southern favorites, the restaurant serves as a live music venue. Given Reba's history with live music, in a way it is only fitting that her restaurant is a cross of things she loves.