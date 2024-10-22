Reba McEntire's Favorite Foods Are A Texas Staple

Music icon Reba McEntire is still just a country girl at heart. While she's popularly known as a country singer and actress, her career achievements also include a foray into the culinary world. In her best-selling book "Not That Fancy: Simple Lessons on Living, Loving, Eating, and Dusting Off Your Boots," she shared some of her favorite foods, including her personal recipes to make them. Many of the featured dishes are Southern cuisine classics and are also offered at Reba's Place, McEntire's restaurant-bar in Atoka, Oklahoma.

One of her most favorite foods is a well-known and beloved staple in Texas: a bowl of pinto beans with a couple of slices of cornbread. It is an extremely simple but delicious dish perfect for anyone who wants a taste of Texas cooking without having to travel to the Lone Star State. You don't have to be a culinary prodigy to make this meal either. There are several ways to level up boxed cornbread and even canned pinto beans can be made to taste homemade.